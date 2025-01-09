Under-the-radar Braves pitcher could help Mike Elias turn Orioles offseason around
By Jacob Mountz
This offseason, the Baltimore Orioles are seeing some major changes. 44-home run slugger and lineup mainstay, Anthony Santander, is leaving, replaced by Tyler O’Neill. Corbin Burnes has signed with the D-Backs and is being replaced by Charlie Morton.
Despite getting the green light to spend, general manager Mike Elias is taking a budget approach hoping to build a contender with home-grown talent. But if the O’s are going to compete again soon, they may need a little help in October.
The Baltimore pitching staff posted a 3.94 ERA last season (14th in the MLB) — and that was with Burnes. The 4.19 ERA Morton put up last season was even higher and adding him at this stage past his prime might further add turmoil to the starting rotation. But after poaching Morton, it would make sense for Elias to take another arm from the Braves.
Ian Anderson might make a great addition for the Orioles
Postseason hero and former budding ace, Ian Anderson, missed the past two seasons with injury. A torn UCL and subsequent Tommy John surgery kept him from pitching in 2023 and 2024. Now mended, Anderson is looking to return next season.
Anderson, has only seen action in three seasons, pitching to a 3.58 ERA through 128.1 innings during his longest stint in 2021. Through 2022, he struggled on the mound posting an ERA of 5.00 before being demoted to Triple-A. He came to prominence after a magnificent performance in the 2020 postseason; a performance he repeated in 2021. Anderson owns an astounding 1.26 ERA through 35.2 postseason innings.
Given his injuries and wobbly track record, the O’s wouldn’t need to part with much and it would bring them an arm with ace potential. But after losing Fried along with Morton and still in search of an arm, why would the Braves part with Anderson? This can be best explained by Chase Owens of House That Hank Built. Owens had this to say:
“Anderson is out of minor league options, so he either has to be on the Opening Day roster or the Braves have to risk losing him to the waiver wire. Given the bulk of options Atlanta has for the fifth starter spot in the rotation, it might be best for Anthopoulos to try and recreate a trade package like he did last offseason in the Aaron Bummer trade.”
The risk of losing Anderson without receiving anything in return should make the Braves a motivated seller. Under control through 2028, Anderson will give his new team plenty of years at a low price. For the Braves, the perk would be getting one or two players from the rich Orioles farm system if they don’t opt for a current big-leaguer.