Orioles’ Corbin Burnes backup plan would be a step in the wrong direction
The talented young hitters on the Orioles roster give them a chance to win every game they play in the regular season. It's imperative that Baltimore match that with an elite pitching staff if they want to win big games in October.
Step one for the team's front office is to make sure they have an ace capable of matching up with the likes of Gerrit Cole, Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez in the American League. Last year that pitcher was Corbin Burnes. Unfortunately for fans in Baltimore, their ace is on the open market this offseason as a free agent.
It's crucial for a franchise like the Orioles to avoid being caught without a backup plan if a crucial free agent opts to sign elsewhere. That's why GM Brandon Hyde and his staff are considering what they might do if Burnes does bolt. The problem they face is that this year's free-agent class is not chocked full of quality backup options.
Orioles Corbin Burnes backup plan isn't a definitive answer
The idea that Nathan Eovaldi might be the Orioles' backup plan illustrates the shallow nature of the free agent pitching market. Eovaldi is an established veteran who has a nice track record of success in the AL East and the postseason. He is not, however, a No. 1 starter who can be counted on to lead a rotation for a full regular-season and playoff run. The idea that he can be signed to occupy the No. 1 spot in Baltimore's starting rotation should concern Baltimore fans.
The hope for Orioles fans is that the team's links with Eovaldi are just designed to show Burnes and his representatives that they're willing to move on. It's unlikely that anyone associated with Burnes will feel pressured by that idea, but there's no real cost for Baltimore in floating Eovaldi as a potential rumor.
It's also possible that signing Eovaldi would only be part of Baltimore's post-Burnes plans. Signing Eovaldi would only cost a fraction of what it would take the Orioles to retain Burnes. Baltimore could decide to redistribute the cash required to bring Burnes back to Eovaldi and several other players capable of improving the roster.
No matter what, the idea that Baltimore is already turning their attention to Eovaldi should concern their fans. Losing Burnes would set them back in an ultra-competitive AL East. The Orioles need to upgrade their roster to take a step forward in 2025. It's hard to imagine a scenario where they do that if Burnes walks in free agency.