Orioles fans are sick of Brandon Hyde's excuses for slumping Orioles star

The Baltimore Orioles were on the shortlist of favorites to win the American League entering the 2025 MLB campaign. However, things haven't necessarily gone as expected or planned ... to put it mildly. Chief among the club's problems is that they've gotten disappointing results from All-Star shortstop Gunnar Henderson, specifically against left-handed pitchers.

Amid Henderson's struggles versus lefties, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde tried to keep the situation in perspective, but he may have inadvertently exacerbated the problem. The skipper attempted to remind everyone how young the standout infielder is, suggesting this ongoing slide is part of some natural growing pains. Suddenly, Baltimore fans are even more frustrated with the current affairs.

The full quote, for context:



"I think you have to remember, Gunnar is 23 years old. That’s the first thing. He’s 23. That’s a fifth-year senior in college. So, there’s probably guys at Towson State that are the same age as Gunnar. When you’re facing the best left-handed back end… — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) May 14, 2025

After all, Henderson hit lefties just fine last year, and this team is built around him.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Brandon Hyde's response to Gunnar Henderson struggling vs. lefties leaves Orioles fans dumbstruck

"I think you have to remember, Gunnar [Henderson] is 23 years old," Hyde stated (h/t Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun). "That’s the first thing. He’s 23. That’s a fifth-year senior in college. So, there’s probably guys at Towson State that are the same age as Gunnar."

Where was this when Henderson was thriving en route to earning AL Rookie of the Year honors as a 22-year-old in 2023? Or how about last season, when he earned MVP votes and finished fourth on the ballot? No one, including Hyde, was concerned about his youth and experience (or lack thereof). What gives?

This guy just doesn’t get it..rather than working on it..it’s always a deflection — 🦖DinosaurBill, Esq.© (@DinosaurBill19) May 14, 2025

O's supporters are tired of excuses; either own up to your mistakes/shortcomings or address them head-on. Instead, Hyde deflects and points out things that have little to do with why Henderson ostensibly isn't seeing the ball well when opposing left-handers.

Why do we treat our players like such children? Jesus Christ — 2026 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson (@MDSportsChat) May 14, 2025

Another user on X (formerly known as Twitter) can't help but wonder why Hyde and the Orioles treat their players like "children." Yet, the Baltimore faithful must look to higher beings for guidance, since no one can give them a proper answer.

Henderson hit just fine last year when facing southpaws, boasting a .257/.359/.470 slash line with eight home runs, 25 RBI and a strong .829 OPS. Those numbers have drastically dropped in 2025, batting .167/.184/.250 with one homer, one RBI and a .434 OPS.