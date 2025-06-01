Orioles fans turn on Jackson Holliday with no one else to blame

Baltimore Orioles fans are fed up with one aspect of Jackson Holliday's game, and it's not his bat. Holliday has excelled at the plate this year, making major improvements to showcase he is, in fact, one of the future faces of their franchise alongside Gunnar Henderson in the infield. However, with the O's season in the toilet (at least through early June), fans are quick to judge. Holliday's defense at second base.

The Orioles have asked a lot of Holliday – namely former manager Brandon Hyde – when he had the former No. 1 prospect in all of baseball take reps at shortstop thanks to Gunnar Henderson's early-season injury. Young players are delicate, especially at Holliday's age. He was already getting comfortable at a new position, and then was asked to switch back. Now, he's at second base – likely his long-term spot on the infield – and he's bound to make some mistakes. If you ask me, O's fans are blaming the wrong guy.

Holliday has been, for the most part, what you would expect of a 21-year-old MLB player who just recently was able to go to a bar and drink for the first time. Holliday is essentially most readers in their junior year of college, but a professional baseball player. He's not in his prime – but he is getting there – and that alone is plenty for O's fans to get excited about.

Orioles fans were upset with Jackson Holliday on Sunday

That being said, Orioles fans haven't been as kind. In Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore's finest (kidding) were upset the Holliday made an error and then refused to chase down the ball in the outfield, which delayed the play and allowed baserunners to advance.

"Why didn’t Jackson Holliday chase down the ball that went under his glove? He was closer to it than Heston was but Jackson just stood there," one Orioles fans asked.

Heck, the O's gave up their brief lead in a frustrating series of events. Charlie Morton balked, and Holliday's error allowed Chicago to score.

Another Orioles fan claimed that Holliday's head was in the sand for back-to-back plays, which isn't far off.

Holliday did cost the Orioles a few outs based on his positioning. However, it again should be noted that he is playing second base because Baltimore wants him to. That is on Mike Elias and the O's player development staff.