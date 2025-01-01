Orioles have much better Corbin Burnes pivot than Jack Flaherty to turn to
The Baltimore Orioles' first offseason under new ownership has fallen a bit flat. Corbin Burnes, after a dominant, Cy Young-level campaign, was shoved out the door for a $210 million contract in Arizona. Anthony Santander appears as good as gone, with the cheaper (and far more injury-prone) Tyler O'Neill tabbed as his replacement.
There's no doubt that Baltimore is more financially liquid than it was under the Angelos, but the David Rubenstein era will not put them in the same tax bracket as the New York teams. Instead, the O's will look for creative workarounds and cheap alternatives in their attempt to build around the brighest young core in baseball.
That leads to their current predicament — how does a "cheap," small-market team replace the most dependable workhorse ace in baseball?
According to Katie Woo and Will Sammon of The Athletic, there is mutual interest in a reunion between Baltimore and Jack Flaherty, who was essential to the Dodgers' 2024 World Series run. Flaherty spent the second half of the 2023 campaign in Baltimore, but appeared to hit a wall, posting a 6.75 ERA across nine appearances (seven starts) and flaming out in the playoffs.
That isn't a bad option — and it would prove that Baltimore is at least willing to spend a little bit, as Flaherty won't come cheap — but there is a clearly superior option circling the rumor mill right now. The O's should dial up the San Diego Padres and trade for Dylan Cease.
Dylan Cease trade is best possible Corbin Burnes replacement plan for Orioles
The Padres are expected to consider a Cease trade as he approaches the final year of his contract. Baltimore may be reluctant to sell the farm for another pitcher on an expiring contract, but Cease is special. He finished last season with a 3.47 ERA and 224 strikeouts across 189.1 innings. He was somewhat slow out of the gate, but the list of better pitchers over the last few months of the campaign was exceedingly short.
Cease packs a serious punch with high-90s heat and a deadly slider, which can often function as his put-out pitch. He finished with a whiff rate in the 92nd percentile last season, per MLB. His age (29) and durability, having pitched at least 32 starts and 165 innings in four straight seasons, are easy selling points.
With Burnes, there was a slight hint of decline as his trademark cutter lost its oomph. Cease, if anything, appears to be on the ascent. He now has two top-four Cy Young finishes in the last four years and could emerge as a frontrunner on a legitimate contender like Baltimore.
The longevity concern is real — Cease could pack up and leave next winter — but the O's can't operate so scared. Especially with the deepest farm system in baseball. Baltimore is in a unique position to sacrifice multiple quality prospects for Cease and still possess a robust pipeline of talent coming through the farm system.
Baltimore, with such a long window to contend and so much genuine, All-Star level talent already on the MLB roster, should also be willing to extend a pitcher of Cease's caliber. It didn't happen with Burnes, and maybe Mike Elias is just personally resistant to serious expenses, but Baltimore should — in a perfect world — feel good about its chances to bid on Cease and convince him to return to historic Camden Yards.
Replace one Cy Young candidate with another. That should be Baltimore's goal this winter. Flaherty is better than he gets credit for, but the O's can aim higher.