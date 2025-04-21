Orioles manager sends heated message to front office after Charlie Morton disaster

In most circumstances, a team like the Baltimore Orioles could look at their brutal 24-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and call it an outlier. Sometimes in MLB, things get away from a team but, at the end of the day, it's only one out of 162 games in the regular season. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, however, doesn't seem to fully share that sentiment coming out of the 22-run defeat.

While Hyde certainly isn't ready to wave the white flag after falling to the Reds in embarrassing fashion, after watching veteran starter Charlie Morton get shelled (again) as he gave up seven earned runs on seven hits and four walks in only 2.1 innings, he had some stuff to get off of his chest.

The Orioles manager may not have called out Mike Elias and the Baltimore front office specifically, it was hard not to read between the lines that Hyde was talking almost directly to them — and he seemed quite heated over what he just witnessed, in addition to what he's seen over the team's 9-12 start to the season.

Hyde went off on the Orioles pitching after calling Sunday's loss "embarrassing", per Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner. The manager heatedly noted that starters not being able to get through even five innings of work is "not how you win Major League Baseball games".

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde clearly hates what the front office did for the team's rotation

Hyde isn't wrong. The Orioles have managed just five Quality Starts this season in 21 games, three of which belong to Zach Eflin. Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano are also the only Baltimore pitchers to record a start in the young season who have an ERA under 6.00 thus far.

It's been brutal to watch a team that felt like a perennial World Series contender over the past two seasons look like this, and not just the 24-2 loss to the Reds. Pitching has put the O's behind the 8-ball time and again this season to where the offense has to essentially do almost all of the heavy lifting if this team is going to win on any given day at the ballpark.

That then brings Elias and the front office into play and why Hyde's frustration seems directed at them. Yes, Baltimore was planning on Grayson Rodriguez being healthy but, even with the young star who's on the IL in the picture, the Orioles rotation was still lacking substantially. Yet, Elias made a comically bad offer to try and retain Corbin Burnes while their big acquisition was adding Morton, he of 10.89 ERA after Sunday's loss.

For a team in the Orioles position with a bevy of young stars along with relatively new ownership that seems more willing to spend, that can't be the moves a team makes to stay in contention. We're seeing that play out now, too, as Baltimore is quickly looking like a team falling out of any type of contention before our eyes.

Again, it's a long season. There are still 141 games left for the Orioles. After seeing what the rotation has done to this point, though, Hyde has every right to be angry with what he's seeing and, though he didn't say it, at the front office as well for the impossible task they've put on his shoulders.