Orioles’ massive gamble could cost them Gunnar Henderson

Just 55 games into a season where a team is 17 games below .500 is an interesting time to begin contract negotiations for a player on the current roster. Especially when that player is under club control through the 2028 season. But this is exactly the circumstance with young star Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

Heyman recently reported that Baltimore made Henderson an offer that was rejected, despite being described as “not a terrible” offer. Heyman notes he is unsure of the specifics, but is confident that it was fair. Maybe it’s nothing, but maybe this is an indication that Henderson will only be with the Orioles through 2028.

Orioles could lose Gunnar Henderson in free agency when contract expires

If there are any benefits to beginning contract negotiations now, it is that there is an adequate amount of time before Henderson’s current contract expires, and naturally it becomes more likely that the two parties will find middle ground. On the other hand, if the Orioles’ initial offer is not quite what Henderson had in mind, it could leave a bad taste in his mouth and create a little bit of resentment moving forward when talking numbers.

Over the next three seasons, if Henderson and the Orioles do not see eye to eye on a salary, they can go to arbitration and truthfully, the 23-year-old shortstop has leverage to get paid what he is seeking as long as he is fairly reasonable. While there is time for Baltimore and Henderson to work out their disagreements, it is not a great sign that as a current beloved, talented young player, a contract extension was not able to be reached on the first attempt.