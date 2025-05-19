Orioles quietly reaching breaking point with former top prospect

The Baltimore Orioles entered the 2025 season with high expectations. While the O's had a rough free-agency period and fell short of their postseason expectations just last year, their former top prospects were rounding into form – or so we thought. However, less than halfway through the season, and Brandon Hyde has been fired as the team's manager just two years removed from winning AL Manager of the Year. This puts extra pressure on Adley Rutschman.

Rutschman hasn't performed like his usual self in quite some time. The Orioles catcher is a former No. 1 overall pick, an AL All-Star and had been considered one of the best up-and-coming players in the majors. Yet, Rutschman is hitting just .209 on the season and is fresh off an 0-for-4 game in a loss to the Washington Nationals. Baltimore's pitching staff ranks among the worst in MLB early this season as well. That cannot all be blamed on Rutschman, but he needs to step his game up behind home plate in managing the O's pitching staff.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Adley Rutschman's leadership is in question after Orioles fire Brandon Hyde

Rutschman's leadership in particular has been called into question in recent days. Without an established locker room voice, it's past time for the 27-year-old to find his own. When Hyde was fired, Rutschman spoke for the team.

“It's tough. You hear about stuff like this happening, but to be a part of it's definitely different,” Rutschman said. “I build relationships with people in baseball. You become really close and feel like a family with everyone on the team and front office, training staff, coaches and analytics department, all of it. We view it as one, and it’s tough.”

Adley Rutschman called upon to speak for Orioles as a team

This isn't the first time Rutschman has been called upon to rally the troops. After blowing a game to the Nationals early this weekend – subsequently the game before Hyde was fired – all the then-O's manager could muster was that he was 'in disbelief'. Obviously, it wasn't a good look. Rustchman had more to add in his media session.

“It’s about leaning on each other right now,” Rutschman said. “We’ve got a great group of guys here, and it’s easy when stuff like this is going on to just go on your own, be on your own. I think leaning on each other is the most important thing right now, because we have every capability to be able to turn it around and go out and win a lot of ballgames."

It's important to note Baltimore hasn't done that just yet. Turning this ship around will take more than just saying the right things. The Orioles need action items. Rutschman has just five hits in his last five games, and Baltimore was swept over the weekend by the Washington Nationals.

The Orioles have reached their breaking point, not just with Rutschman but as a team, or they risk playing through a lost season this front office cannot afford.