Orioles sat Jackson Holliday on a day everyone wanted to watch him

The Baltimore Orioles face off against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, which is also Father's Day. Baseball is a game that mends generations, often bringing fathers together with their sons and daughters. Because of this, it's even more admirable when the son's of prominent MLB alumni take the field, just the way their fathers did before them. Rather than lean into that theme, the Orioles are avoiding it altogether with Jackson Holliday.

The O's are sitting Jackson, as he could use a rest day. During most games, that wouldn't be a problem, but Holliday is a rapidly-ascending MLB star and the son of a Rockies and Cardinals legend in Matt Holliday. Heck, Matt Holliday routinely gives his sons hitting advice. Jackson and Ethan Holliday – likely a future No. 1 pick in his own right – spend most of the MLB offseason on the Holliday compound preparing for the next season. It's a story about baseball and family that ought to be adored, especially on Father's Day. The Orioles apparently do not care.

Why isn't Jackson Holliday playing on Father's Day?

Holliday is out of the lineup for rest reasons. As the Orioles try to claw their way back to .500, every win is a meaningful one. Holliday is just 21 years old and plays most of his games at second base. Perhaps Baltimore can win without Jackson on the diamond, but why flirt with an unnecessary absence? There's still a chance Holliday could pinch hit against the Angels, but let's not kid ourselves – it's not the same.

The biggest concern from MLB's perspective isn't the Orioles or Holliday, but rather a missed marketing opportunity. Yes, the league has seen a jump in attendance and viewership numbers this season, which is a step in the right direction. But wouldn't it have been nice to watch Holliday play on Sunday, ideally in front of his father and family? And why didn't MLB do everything in its power to make such a dream their reality?

Holliday family is a great Father's Day story

From Matt to Jackson to Ethan (soon), the Holliday family is rapidly becoming baseball royalty. Matt is a Rockies legend, and starred on some capable Cardinals teams before his eventual retirement. Jackson was selected first overall by the Orioles and made his debut as a teenager. Ethan is slated to be a top-5 pick at worst, and is on the same trajectory as his father and brother. It's a great baseball story that ought to be celebrated on Sunday of all days. Instead, Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino pulled the plug.