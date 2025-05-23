Orioles’ woes reach new low and they can’t blame the rotation this time

The Baltimore Orioles have been quite a disaster this season. They came into the season with the belief they could win the loaded American League East and compete for the AL Pennant and a World Series title. Instead, they're one of the worst teams in the league and it all revolves around their horrendous pitching staff.

The Orioles lost Corbin Burnes in the offseason and didn't really replace him. Pair this with a few huge injuries and the Orioles have one of the worst starting rotations in baseball. But anybody who's discussed the Orioles this season has pointed this out. The pitching staff is the very clear and easy scapegoat for why the Orioles are struggling as badly as they are.

But the starting pitching isn't the only aspect of the team that's struggled. In fact, the bullpen has been quite disappointing as well.

The Orioles' bullpen has struggled just like the starting rotation

First off, Charlie Morton was moved from the starting rotation to the bullpen. Although he's lowered his ERA since the switch, he's not a postseason bullpen arm. All he's doing is eating innings for a losing team right now.

Felix Bautista returned to the mound for the Orioles this season after missing last year with an elbow injury. Rather than return to his level of dominance, the intimidating righty has surrendered seven earned runs in 14 2/3 innings. But he's not even the biggest issue right now.

Cade Povich gave the Orioles an excellent start in game one of a split doubleheader with the Boston Red Sox on Friday. But Seranthony Dominguez quickly came in and gave up the lead, allowing three earned runs in just 1/3 of an inning. This raised his season ERA to 6.06.

Gregory Soto finished the disastrous sixth inning for Dominguez and allowed two earned runs of his own. This raised Soto's season ERA to 4.67. Cionel Perez was handed the ball for the seventh and eighth innings. After facing the minimum in the seventh, Perez would give up five earned runs of his own without recording an out in the eighth inning to raise his season ERA to well over 8.00.

Povich handed the ball to three of the team's best relief pitchers and they were all disastrous. After leading through five innings, the Orioles would fall by a final score of 19-5.

Pitching is an issue for the Orioles, but it's more than just the starting pitchers.