The Orlando Magic are staying competitive amid major injuries, and its all thanks to one man
When NBA historians look back at this season for the Orlando Magic, they'll likely ponder how they managed to stay afloat without two of their best players — Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Both have shockingly suffered the same injury, being out indefinitely due to oblique injuries.
Losing your stars could be a death sentence for any team throughout the league. However, the Orlando Magic have persevered in finding ways to win thanks to the brilliance of their head coach, Jamahl Mosley.
The Magic are finding ways to win convincely
In his third year as the Magic head coach, Mosley has proved he is one of the best coaches by maximizing his talent on the roster, even without franchise cornerstones.
The Magic, who are 17-10 and sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference, went 11-5 throughout November, thanks to a Mosley and their solid core of role players. Prior to going down with injury, Wagner increased his scoring and put himself into the All-Star discussion, averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists after Banchero went down.
Jalen Suggs, the third-year guard out of Gonzaga, has emerged as a crucial building block for this Magic this season with Banchero and now Wagner's out and they have gotten good play out of other solid role players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wendell Carter Jr.
All signs pointed to a big year for the Magic after making the postseason for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The Magic assembled an incredibly talented roster, spearheaded by No.1 overall pick Paolo Banchero.
Banchero, the third-year forward out of Duke, was taking a significant leap, highlighted by a 50-point game earlier in the season. They are still playing well and are benefiting from a weak Eastern Conference. If Banchero and Wagner can return for the second half of the season they should be in great position for a postseason run.