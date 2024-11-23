Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
One vs. two for all the marbles. Could we have written a better ending to this story? No, honestly probably not.
In the National Women's Soccer League, this isn't usually how it unfolds. Saturday night under the lights of Kansas City's trail-blazing venue -- CPKC Stadium -- the league's two most consistent clubs face off for the title. Seb Hines' Shield-winning Orlando Pride aims to finish an unprecedented campaign, while the Washington Spirit hopes to finish league winners for the second time since 2021.
The last time the top two seeds clashed with the championship on the line in the NWSL was when Lynn Williams and the North Carolina Courage thumped the Chicago Red Stars 4-0 back in 2019.
Footballing legend, Marta, is turning back the clock
There aren't enough adjectives in the English dictionary to describe Marta's pure brilliance. Her 82nd goal against the Current last weekend adds to her list of signature moments throughout her career. Credit Barbra Banda for the defensive work, but my goodness what composure in the final third by No. 10 in purple. I don't know if you know, but she is 38 years old. 38. Yes, that's right. In 25 games played in 2024 at the club level, the Brazilian wizard has amassed 11 goals to go along with an assist in June against Angel City FC. It's the highest goal contribution total of her Orlando career since that remarkable 2017 season.
And she hasn't skipped a beat as the campaign comes to a close, finding the back of the net in five out of her last seven matches, including the postseason. Father time? Nah, to Marta there is no such thing.
"This year become like the best year in my club life," Marta said. "That's why I probably still can play ... My history in the club it's not done yet."
Soak her greatness in. Be thankful we're here to witness it all. Cause it won't last forever (as much as we want it to). Even in all her greatness, Marta hasn't yet captured a gold medal, a World Cup title or an NWSL championship.
You could see how much this all means to her in the moments following her semifinal goal. She wants this. Badly. If the outcome ultimately favors the Pride, it's clear she has earned it, especially after navigating the club's tumultuous journey in recent years.
Washington's resilience is at the forefront of its run
The injury bug struck Washington at the worst possible time. Two key midfielders -- Croix Bethune and Andi Sullivan -- along with forward Ouleymata Sarr have combined to play just 89 minutes since October 6. Those minutes came from Sullivan in the last meeting with Orlando, just before she tore her ACL. The league's Rookie of the Year and Midfielder of the Year -- Bethune -- hasn't seen the pitch since August 25 after tearing her meniscus while throwing out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game. In the frontline, Sarr is still dealing with a back issue that has kept her off the pitch for over 10 weeks.
The trio contributed 27 goals across the expanded 26-game season. While each was key to the Spirit's success in 2024, the club has adopted the next woman-up mentality. Led by Clemson product Hal Hershfelt and other fellow youngsters, the midfield has continued to flourish despite some notable absentees.
Hershfelt, who scored the equalizer in the semifinal, was one of only four Spirit players to log over 2,000 minutes this season. Her versatility and relentlessness when it comes to pressing in the middle of the park have garnered national team recognition. Although Bethune was Rookie of the Year, the significance of Hershfelt in Washington's effectiveness cannot be overlooked -- especially in transitional moments.
Some thought the injuries would cause an early playoff exit. That didn't become a reality. Just when you think the club is down and out -- BOOM -- the gals from the nation's capital always seem to find an answer. Washington went down a goal in both playoff games leading up to the final, coming back each time -- once in extra time through a Bay FC own goal and last week by way of a penalty shootout.
"It's one thing to have a great team," said Canadian international Gabrielle Carle via ESPN ahead of the Gotham match. "It's another to have a team that is strong mentally and I think that is what we have shown. It's very important in the playoffs to have that kind of mentality and hopefully, that will take us through."
Team news and predicted lineups
Most of the injuries on both sides are considered long-term. In addition to Sullivan and Bethune, Washington has three more players on the season-ending injury list -- goalkeeper Lyza Bosselmann, Anna Heilferty and Civana Kuhlmann. As of the time of writing, Sarr's status is unknown.
For the Florida outfit, five make up the SEI list. It's headlined by the former Arsenal center-half Rafaelle. She is joined by Megan Montefusco, Luana, Simone Charley and Zambian Grace Chanda.
Orlando Pride (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Anna Moorhouse
Defenders: Kylie Strom, Kerry Abello, Emily Sams, Cori Dyke
Midfielders: Angelina, Haley McCutcheon, Ally Watt, Adriana
Forwards: Barbra Banda, Marta (C))
Washington Spirit (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Aubrey Kingsbury (C)
Defenders: Casey Krueger, Esme Morgan, Tara McKeown, Gabrielle Carle
Midfielders: Hal Hershfelt, Makenna Morris; Trinity Rodman, Leicy Santos, Rosemonde Kouassi
Forwards: Ashley Hatch
Historical context and prediction
Prior to punching their tickets to KC, these clubs have combined to tally a single championship appearance. That was Kris Ward's 2021 Spirit. Orlando, while new to this stage, has turned a new leaf under new NWSL Coach of the Year, Seb Hines. The club isn't a cellar dweller anymore.
Orlando, led by a sporting great, a persistent goal-scoring machine, and an up-and-coming star defender among others, dominated the field after narrowly missing the playoffs last season. Jonatan Giráldez's Spirit wasn't too far behind. Despite the Spaniard taking over mid-season from FC Barcelona, Washington finished among the league's two-top in regular season goals and assists at 82. Only Kansas City managed more.
These two East Coast clubs have met 25 times across all competitions since 2016. Little has separated them. Each has recorded nine wins against the other, with seven draws and nine defeats. Orlando did sweep the season series, outscoring the Spirit five to two on aggregate. Ashley Hatch and Marta are tied for the most goals in this fixture with 10.
We should be in for an entertaining affair, potentially one of the most thrilling finale in years. It'd be fitting for it to go the full 120 minutes. Is it finally Orlando's time or will Washington rise to the occasion under the tutelage of a two-time UEFA Women's Champions League winner? Get the snacks ready. You're not going to want to miss this.
Prediction: Orlando 3-1 Washington (Final in ET)