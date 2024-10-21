Overreaction Monday: 3 immediate Pittsburgh Steelers trades to make after Russell Wilson’s debut
The beginning of the Russell Wilson era got off to quite the fast start on Sunday, as the Pittsburgh Steelers scored 37 points for the first time in nearly three long years.
Wilson and the offense were firing on all cylinders, but there are always places to improve. Whether it be because of injuries or a lack of talent, the Steelers still have multiple gaping holes on offense. If they want to optimize Wilson's job and make it much easier to make the playoffs and win the Super Bowl, the Steelers would get active in the trade market.
Which immediate trades could the Steelers make after Wilson's dazzling debut?
3. Pittsburgh could take a flier on young WR Bo Melton of the Packers
Pittsburgh desperately needs wide receiver help. If you have watched the Steelers or listened to anybody discuss the Steelers, you know and understand this idea. Even if you're just a box score watcher, you would understand how shallow the Steelers wide receiver room truly is. With Wilson, who's a pocket passer rather than the dual threat that Fields is, these wide outs become much more important.
Pittsburgh needs to add, at a minimum, one additional pass catcher to their offense. They just can't continue to trot out Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin and Scotty Miller as the season goes on. One place they could look to target an additional wide receiver is from the Green Bay Packers, whose wide receiver room is deep with young talent.
Out of all the players that Green Bay could move, they would likely be most willing to trade Bo Melton. Melton is down their depth chart a bit and he's still young, so his trade value might still be decently high. He would certainly be an upgrade over some of the options that Pittsburgh continues to trot out there. Plus, his youth would allow him to grow and develop with the team rather than being a one year rental.
On the season, Melton only has four catches for 54 yards with the Green Bay Packers. He also has five carries for 34 yards. If the Steelers can acquire Melton for a day 3 pick, they would be foolish to not make it happen.
2. Pittsburgh could boost the O-Line by acquiring Joseph Noteboom from the Rams
Besides the wide receivers being semi-problematic for the Steelers, the offensive line has also continued to haunt the quarterback play this season, though not for the same reasons as the wide receiver group. The wide receiver group is struggling because Pittsburgh simply didn't address the hole very well in the offseason. The offensive line is struggling because of injuries.
While the interior of the offensive line could use some help, the right tackle position could definitely use a temporary upgrade. Right now, right tackle is manned by the young lineman, Broderick Jones, but Jones has struggled more often than not this season. First round pick Troy Fautanu is out for quite a while and Jones just hasn't looked great.
Jones will be fine in the future, but the Steelers could use a one year rental tackle that can bridge the gap to next season. Enter the Los Angeles Rams and rental offensive tackle Joe Noteboom.
Noteboom hasn't been great, when healthy, this season, but he's been a tremendous tackle in the past. If the Steelers can acquire him for cheap while also being perfectly fine with the fact that he's a rental, they would be smart to do so. Los Angeles is in the position to move him and the Steelers would be better off with him at right tackle compared to Jones.
1. Pittsburgh needs to go get Mike Williams from the Jets
The number one player that the Steelers should be looking at right now is Mike Williams of the New York Jets. Williams looks to be the odd man out in the Jets' wide receiver room after the Jets made a trade to acquire Davante Adams from the Raiders. Obviously, Adams and Garrett Wilson will be the two top dogs on offense with Breece Hall and Tyler Conklin also being focal points. Given Rodgers connection with Allen Lazard, Lazard looks to be the clear number three receiver.
That leaves Mike Williams fighting for playing time despite being a talented pass catcher.
Luckily for the Steelers, a trade to bring him in wouldn't break the bank. Williams is on an expiring contract, so he would be the perfect option to come in and be the number two option for Mike Tomlin, Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Acquiring an expiring Williams would allow for the two parties to mutually part ways at the end of the season as the Steelers likely look for a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft.
On the year, Williams has 11 catches for 160 yards. That would rank fourth on the Steelers in receiving yards, trailing Pickens, tight end Pat Freiermuth and Calvin Austin.