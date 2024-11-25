Overreaction Monday: Bo Nix is your new Rookie of the Year front runner
By Quinn Everts
Maybe there hasn't been one specific moment when Bo Nix emerged as a real Rookie of the Year threat in the NFL. Instead, it's been a steady climb after a rocky start. Week by week, Nix gives a steady performance for the Broncos; it's gotten to the point where quality starts are expected from the former Auburn Tiger and Oregon Duck.
And Nix isn't just posting solid numbers in meaningless AFC West games, either. He's dragged Denver to a 7-5 record and — yes, seriously — a possible playoff berth in the AFC. Thought of as a bridge quarterback in a wasted year, Nix has instead earned himself the Broncos starting job for years to come, and with Denver continuing to lose and Washington hitting a rough patch — possibly Rookie of the Year.
His numbers for the entirety of the season look pretty good (16 TD, 6 INT, 66.5% percent on-target passes) but those numbers look even better when you factor in how poorly he started the season. Four games into the season, Nix settled down and the Broncos are rolling because of it.
His last three games have been his best so far: Nix completed 71 percent of his passes, thrown 8 touchdowns to 0 picks and should be 3-0 if not for a blocked field goal that lost Denver the game against Kansas City.
Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels might be in a tight ROY race
As of now, Jayden Daniels holds a slight edge over Nix for Rookie of the Year honors. Even with Washington cooling off — the Commanders have lost three straight games — Daniels has a few signature moments this year that might win him over some voters, including a hail mary win just a few weeks ago that still feels unreal.
But if Nix keeps playing how he's playing, this is going to be a real race until season's end. Team success doesn't often factor into ROY races, but it might here; whichever QB's team finishes with a better record could get the extra push across the Rookie of the Year finish line.