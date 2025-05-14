This underperforming Braves star could cost Brian Snitker his job

The Atlanta Braves have rebounded nicely after a dreadful start to the 2025 MLB season. All that being said, they're still in third place in a crowded NL East, currently 6.5 games behind the division-leading New York Mets. The Braves have to make up some ground in the coming months, but one player is keeping Brian Snitker's team from doing so. That would be second baseman Ozzie Albies.

There is hope for Albies yet, as he is a former All-Star second baseman with a history of producting at the plate. However, his recent failures cannot be ignored any longer. Snitker made the surprising decision to move Albies down in the lineup on Monday, but it didn't pay off. Albies went 0-for-4 in an eventual win over the Washington Nationals.

While the Braves are back at .500 following a victory on Tuesday night – a feat that should not be ignored so easily by national pundits – they will need Albies to pick up his game if they are to make a real run at the NL postseason. Thankfully, there is a lot of season left for that to occur.

Brian Snitker, Braves need to get the most out of Ozzie Albies

A series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates highlighted Albies struggles more than any other. It also showcased why the Braves are screwed without him, as mentioned by onSI:

"There were opportunities to win this series. Albies was in the position to win for his team. He couldn't get it done. Not getting on base in other situations means his teammates had one fewer baserunner available to drive and one fewer out to work with in an inning," Harrison Smajovits wrote. "Sitting him for a game is an option, but it's not like the alternatives are doing much better. There's a reason Orlando Arcia hasn't been in the lineup much lately."

Exactly. The Braves could send a message to Albies but in doing so, they are inserting an even worse hitter into the lineup. That is why it is up for Snitker to get the most out of his veteran second baseman, who traditionally hits higher in the lineup. Without Albies producing at his usual clip, the Braves have a gaping hole in their infield.

Snitker may very well be in his final season anyway, but another year of missed expectations would all but guarantee his time has come.