Pacers biggest star might not be Tyrese Haliburton

Throughout the playoffs and in the Eastern Conference Finals series against the New York Knicks, Tyrese Haliburton has been a star for the Indiana Pacers. In Tuesday night's 130-121 Game 4 win, Haliburton recorded his second career playoff triple-double, scoring 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds. Tuesday night's win was the most points Haliburton has scored this postseason as the Pacers take a commanding 3-1 series lead heading back to New York.

While Haliburton has proven himself to be a star for the Indiana Pacers, head coach Rick Carlisle deserves credit for the team's recent success over the last two seasons. Since becoming the head coach of the Indiana Pacers in 2021, Carlisle has led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals in two consecutive seasons and is one win away from leading the team to its first NBA Finals since 2000.

Rick Carlisle deserves recognition for the Pacers success

Carlisle passed Hall of Fame and former Boston Celtics head coach K.C. Jones in playoff wins, moving into 10th on the all-time playoff coaching wins list with 82 in his career after the Game 4 win against the Knicks.

This isn't Carlisle's first stint with the Indiana Pacers in his prestigious coaching career. Carlisle was the head man for the Pacers from 2003 to 2007, where he experienced similar success. Carlisle led the Pacers to the playoffs in three out of four seasons, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in his first season in 2003-04, losing to his former team and eventual NBA Champions, the Detroit Pistons.

With the Pacers looking to win their first NBA Championship in franchise history, Carlisle has experience leading a team to its first title. In 2011, Carlisle led Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks to their first championship as they upset the Miami Heat's big three in LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh.

An NBA championship for Carlisle this year with the Pacers would be considered one of his greatest accomplishments of his coaching career, and would be just as impactful as when he led the Dallas Mavericks to their first title in franchise history. A championship win would solidify, Carlisle as a future Hall of Famer.