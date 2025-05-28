Pacers have found Jalen Brunson's kryptonite

The Indiana Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference Finals — and this time, they’re not here to be swept. After being run off the court by the Boston Celtics last year, Indiana now sits one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.

This renewed rivalry with the New York Knicks has delivered fireworks, but it’s also spotlighted something deeper: Indiana’s depth has become a postseason nightmare, especially for one of the league’s hottest stars — Jalen Brunson.

Let’s be clear: Brunson has etched his name into the history books this postseason. He’s averaging 33.3 points per game against Indiana and has joined elite company alongside names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James for his playoff heroics. But in Game 4, something changed — and the name responsible is Aaron Nesmith.

Aaron Nesmith has smothered Jalen Brunson

When Nesmith guarded Brunson, the results were staggering. Over 30 minutes of defensive assignment, Brunson shot just 3-for-13 from the field, scoring 10 points. The seven minutes when Nesmith wasn’t on him? Brunson went 6-for-6, hit 7-of-8 free throws, and logged 21 points. That’s 21 points in just 10 offensive actions — pure dominance, until Nesmith checked in.

This isn’t some one-game fluke. Nesmith’s been on fire all series. After dropping 30 points in Game 1, including eight threes, he’s now averaging 16.5 points on 61.9% from deep against New York. Go back to Game 2 against Cleveland, and you’ll find him hitting five threes for 23 points in a key win that gave Indiana a 2–0 series lead.

So what’s the secret?

It’s not just coaching — though Rick Carlisle’s game planning has been elite — it’s the matchups. While the Knicks rely on a 6’2” Brunson to carry the offensive load, Indiana can switch anyone 6’5” or taller onto him, limiting his space and rhythm. Nesmith’s length, agility, and physicality have given Brunson fits, especially in isolation, and have turned empty Knicks possessions into fast-break gold for the Pacers.

And here’s the kicker: Nesmith is doing this on both ends. He’s the kind of two-way wing every playoff team needs — drilling threes on one end and blowing up possessions on the other. He’s not just a role player anymore. He’s part of Indiana’s winning formula.

As the series shifts back to Madison Square Garden, the questions loom:



Can Indiana close the door?



Can they keep Brunson in check for one more game?



Will Nesmith continue to rise to the moment?

The answer to all of them might revolve around one player — Aaron Nesmith.