Pacers ownership prepared to open wallet after magical NBA Finals run

Regardless of whether or not the Indiana Pacers win their first NBA Championship in franchise history this season, the organization is prepared to open its wallet and make impactful moves in the offseason. The hope is that these moves will make Indiana a contender to compete for multiple NBA Championships for seasons to come.

Pacers expected to extend Myles Turner this offseason

One move that the Pacers plan on making this offseason is extending Myles Turner. According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Pacers are in the process of working on a deal to extend Turner. Turner's long-term extension will put the Pacers into the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years, as he is expected to earn around $30 million annually with his new contract.

Turner was drafted by the Pacers with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and is one of the six players to play ten or more seasons with Indiana since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.

The impact that Turner has had on the Pacers in the playoffs

In his 10 seasons with the Pacers, Turner has been a key player for multiple Indiana playoff teams. Since his rookie season in 2015-16, Turner has averaged 10 or more points per game in a Pacers uniform. This postseason, Turner has averaged 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

In the Pacers' Game 1 NBA Finals win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Turner scored 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Turner also recorded nine rebounds in the Pacers' first NBA Finals win since 2000. Despite, the Pacers' 123-107 loss in Game 2, Turner still contributed, scoring 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

The Pacers NBA Finals run has been history-making

The Pacers have exceeded all expectations placed upon them this season. With the NBA Finals tied at 1-1 heading to Indianapolis, what the Pacers have done to get to this point is remarkable. The Pacers are 7-3 on the road in the playoffs, which includes a win in the Finals against Oklahoma City, two wins against the Knicks, three wins against the Cavaliers, and one win against the Bucks.

The Pacers have also rallied from double digit deficits five times this postseason, with many of those comebacks coming in the final seconds. Can the Pacers comeback luck continue in the NBA Finals with series tied at 1?