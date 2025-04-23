Pacers Sign Guy uses DIY free throw timer to count down Giannis free throws

Giannis Antetokounmpo likes to take his time shooting free throws. Sometimes (or all of them) he takes too much time. Indiana Pacers fans have had enough.

During Game 2 of the playoff series between Indiana and Milwaukee Bucks, the Pacers fan known as Sign Guy came prepared. He wielded a home-made sign to count down the 10 seconds shooters have to fire off their attempt from the free throw line.

Sign Guy is on another level tonight in Indianapolis. An in person timer for Giannis’ free throws. pic.twitter.com/n6OtFSDaJd — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) April 22, 2025

The timer featured the numbers 1 through 10 in an arc with a movable arrow Sign Guy moved with each second. He really outdid himself with that one.

Of course, whether or not it worked is in the eye of the beholder. Giannis was 4-of-5 from the charity stripe through three quarters. But he had to take each of those shots in the allotted time with 18,000 or so Pacers fans counting him down. The crowd did everything they possibly could to unsettle him.

Lance Stephenson joined the Pacers crowd in timing Giannis free throws

Even former Pacers star Lance Stephenson got in on the act timing out the seconds like a referee on the floor.

The crowd in Indiana had their fun with Giannis, but they were probably more pleased with the showing from their team. The Pacers led by eight at halftime and had an advantage as large as 16 points. Free throws from the Milwaukee big man, makes or misses, aren't very impactful in a blowout.

Antetokounmpo himself had 16 points and 12 rebounds midway through the third. His relatively strong night from the free throw line (he's shooting .617 this season) despite the trolling ironically might have been the Bucks biggest positive of the night.

The Pacers came into Game 2 leading the series 1-0 after a 117-98 Game 1 rout. Game 3 will move the series to Milwaukee where a friendlier home crowd will great Giannis and company.