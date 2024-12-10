Pacers struggles make them perfect surprise trade candidate for Jimmy Butler
By Lior Lampert
Last season, the Indiana Pacers pulled off a blockbuster trade for two-time All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam and it changed everything -- in the best way possible. Are they feeling lucky enough to bet on lightning striking twice? If so, the reigning Eastern Conference runner-ups profile as a sneakily optimal landing spot for Jimmy Butler amid reports indicating the star wing is available.
Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Miami Heat are "open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right" ($). Frankly, it can't get much clearer than that. A parting of ways could be imminent, especially with the 35-year-old effectively playing on an expiring contract after unsuccessful extension talks this past summer.
Given Butler ostensibly "above all ... [prefers] a win-now title contender" if he gets moved, Indiana is an intriguing and viable destination. While the Pacers have gotten off to a slow start, they went toe-to-toe with the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics in a competitive sweep. Can another massive midseason shake-up ignite the squad for a second consecutive season?
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
The Pacers' early-season struggles make them a fascinating Jimmy Butler trade candidate
Indiana's lineup this year features most of the players from their Eastern Conference Finals run, so the makings of a formidable unit are there. However, despite last season's success, the Pacers still have multiple areas of need that Butler fills.
The Pacers have been a notoriously bad defensive group under head coach Rick Carlisle, embracing a run-and-gun identity. Indiana's approach has always been to outscore their opponents rather than stop them. Moreover, they've lacked tenacity and grit as a youthful, inexperienced, happy-go-lucky bunch. But that all changes with someone of Butler's stature in the mix.
Albeit polarizing, Butler is a hard-nosed leader and the ultimate competitor. His unwavering will to win is unquestioned, demonstrated by guiding Miami to three Conference Finals and two Finals trips during his time in South Beach. He has the pedigree and talent to alter the complexion and trajectory of Indiana's outlook virtually overnight.
Butler's interest(s), Miami's willingness to shop him and Indiana's shortcomings might be a perfect storm for a Pacers-Heat swap.