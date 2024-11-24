Packers vs 49ers inactives: Week 12 injury report for NFC playoff rematch
By Lior Lampert
The Green Bay Packers could get some revenge against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12.
San Francisco has had Green Bay's number in the playoffs lately, beating them in all three matchups since 2019. But with the 49ers at 5-5 and fighting for their postseason lives at this juncture of the 2024 season, the Packers can return the favor.
After years of pain and falling short of the ultimate goal at the hands of the Niners, the Packers have a chance to take retribution. Entering the contest as five-point favorites (per ESPN Bet), though that's partially accounting for San Fran missing several key players. Regardless, the task remains the same for The Green and Gold at Lambeau Field.
While the 49ers will be decimated on both sides of the ball, the Packers boast a relatively clean bill of health heading into this clash. Let's look at the injury reports for both teams and see who's in and out.
49ers inactives: Week 12 injury report for NFC playoff rematch
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Tatum Bethune
LB
Knee
OUT
Nick Bosa
DE
Hip, Oblique
OUT
Kevin Givens
DT
Groin
OUT
Trent Williams
OT
Ankle
Questionable
Jacob Cowing
WR
Concussion
OUT
Jon Feliciano
G
Knee
OUT
Brock Purdy
QB
Right Shoulder
OUT
Charvarius Ward
CB
Not Injury Related -- Personal Matter
OUT
As you can see, it's a pretty extensive list of high-profile names who will be in street clothes versus the Packers for the 49ers. First, franchise quarterback Brock Purdy left the team's Week 11 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with right shoulder soreness. The recovery process hasn't been as quick as initially perceived, though ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the signal-caller "should be able" to return in Week 13.
Moreover, the 49ers won't have superstar edge rusher Nick Bosa at their disposal. The former Defensive Player of the Year hurt his hip/oblique in the defeat at the hands of the Seahawks. He's yet to practice since, indicating this might be more than a one-game absence.
Shutdown cornerback Charvarius Ward isn't banged up, but he won't take the field. The 28-year-old is tending to a personal matter.
With backup quarterback Brandon Allen getting the nod in Week 12, stalwart left tackle Trent Williams' status is especially important. Widely regarded as the best pass protector in football, the standout blocker is questionable due to an ankle injury. But Schefter states the 49ers being "optimistic" he'll suit up.
Packers inactives: Week 12 injury report for NFC playoff rematch
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Jaire Alexander
CB
Knee
OUT
Edgerrin Cooper
LB
Hamstring
OUT
Colby Wooden
DL
Shoulder
Questionable
Jaire Alexander has dealt with a torn PCL ($) since Week 8. He tried playing through the ailment in Green Bay's Week 11 victory over the Chicago Bears, though that proved to be a rash decision. Suddenly, the two-time Pro Bowler will presumably be out for the foreseeable future.
A hamstring malady will keep Packers linebacker Edgerring Cooper out of the lineup in their showdown with the Niners. He's a rotational defender/special teamer, but his presence (or lack thereof) is noteworthy.