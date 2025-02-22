Packers answer to help Jordan Love won't make Josh Jacobs happy at all

The Green Bay Packers are hoping to catch lightning in a bottle for a third time. After decades of success with Hall of Fame quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay has high expectations for quarterback Jordan Love in his third starting season.

Love experienced some turbulence in his two years as the starting quarterback, but there’s a glaring discrepancy between his offense and the offense of his two predecessors. Love’s receiving corps isn’t nearly as talented as the arsenal of weapons that were provided to Favre and Rodgers.

Favre began his career with Hall of Fame wide receiver Sterling Sharpe and All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Freeman. Then, Favre developed a chemistry with four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Donald Driver, the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards. When Rodgers took the reins, he had an arsenal of weapons that included Driver, Jordy Nelson and Greg Jennings. By the time Nelson retired, future Hall of Fame wide receiver Davante Adams blossomed into the lead role.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been vocal about Green Bay’s need for “a real wide receiver” who is a “proven No. 1” option. Jacobs was Green Bay’s best offensive weapon in his first year with the team, producing 1,329 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Packers likely won't make Josh Jacobs happy with wide receiver choices

Finding a premier wide receiver should be a top priority for Green Bay this offseason, but the Packers rarely rely on free agency to find receiving talent. While Jacobs’ wish for a veteran presence will likely be unfulfilled, the Packers could target a wide receiver prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Brennen Rupp of USA Today named Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden as a potential draft prospect for the Packers.

Golden is a versatile big-play threat who can play on the perimeter or in the slot. He produced on all three levels of the fields and displayed an ability to make contested catches on highlight-worthy plays in traffic. Some focus-related drops and unrefined route-running could lower his draft stock a bit, but he has the potential to develop into a No. 1 wide receiver.

If Golden’s stock keeps rising, he could prove to be too rich for Green Bay. He’s currently projected to be drafted near the bottom of the first round. While that would put him within range for the Packers, the Packers will likely prioritize a different position. Green Bay hasn’t drafted a wide receiver in the first round since they selected Javon Walker with the 20th overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, and they’ll likely continue relying on mid-round picks to find talent.

Green Bay's top four wide receivers in 2024 were all mid- or late-round picks under the age of 26. While they all finished with at least 400 receiving yards, none of them were able to separate themselves as consistent and reliable talents. Wide receiver Jayden Reed, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, led the team in receptions (55) and receiving yards (857) with six receiving touchdowns. Romeo Doubs, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, finished third on the team in receptions (46) and yards (601). It was tight end Tucker Kraft who ranked second in both receptions (50) and yards (707) while scoring a team-high seven touchdowns.

No other player on the team finished with at least 40 receptions or 500 receiving yards. To make matters worse, wide receiver Christian Watson is set to miss the majority of the 2025 season after tearing his ACL in the regular season finale. Green Bay selected Watson with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It wouldn’t be surprising if Jacobs was asked to carry a significant burden again in 2025.