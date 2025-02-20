Packers are already planting seeds of a disappointing offseason to come for Josh Jacobs

It's perfectly natural for Josh Jacobs to advocate for the Green Bay Packers to sign a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver. Adding talent for quarterback Jordan Love to leverage in the passing game will only make things easier for Jacobs on the ground. There's only one big problem with what Jacobs wants Green Bay's front office to do in the coming weeks.

The Packers simply don't like the prices that the best wide receivers in this year's free agent class are likely to require. ESPN's Dan Graziano (subscription required) is reporting that Green Bay's front office will not go into the offseason "thinking about star power."

Packers reportedly not 'thinking about star power' in WR market

The Bengals' reported plan to place the franchise tag on Tee Higgins will only drive up the price of his peers on the open market.

Instead, look for general managerBrian Gutekunst and his staff to focus on potential bargains to improve the quality of their receiver room. They could look for a veteran who wants to latch on with a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Someone like DeAndre Hopkins or Keenan Allen could give the team a boost on the field and in the locker room.

The more likely path for the Packers to land a star wide receiver this year will be to unearth a hidden gem in the draft. The No. 23 overall pick in Round 1 will not allow Green Bay to land a definite star in what's seen to be a mediocre class of wide receivers. Rolling the dice on a toolsy prospect like Jayden Higgins or Tre Harris in Round 2 might be a prudent roll of the dice for the Packers' aggressive front office.

That sort of draft gamble won't placate Jacobs but it might be good enough to transform the Packers from quality playoff team to legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2025. In the end, that's all that will matter to the high-priced running back.