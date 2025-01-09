Packers aren't fooling anybody with latest Jordan Love injury update
By Lior Lampert
Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers have been coy about the elbow injury the quarterback suffered in the team's regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. However, his tongue-in-cheek response and poker face were telling when addressing the media on Wednesday.
Asked about his availability for Green Bay's Super Wild Card Weekend clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, Love replied: "We'll see. Yeah, I'm hopeful." He and the Packers are ostensibly trying to keep their opponent off-kilter about who will be under center for their win-or-go-home matchup. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old could barely keep a straight face when talking to reporters.
Love seemed rather upbeat despite being limited in Green Bay's opening practice heading into a pivotal playoff game. Even though his status is supposedly "in doubt," it feels safe to assume the Packers franchise signal-caller will play against the Eagles.
After taking an ironically humorless hit to the funny bone in Green Bay's Week 18 loss, Love seems good to go. The Packers pulled him from the contest for precautionary reasons, suggesting he avoided any serious issues. Be that as it may, he's admittedly not fully pain-free yet.
The Athletic's Matt Schneidman cited Love saying he still feels "some soreness in his throwing elbow," though the numbness in the gunslinger's hand is gone. Albeit slightly alarming, that shouldn't stop the 2020 first-round pick from suiting up.
A compromised Love is the last thing the Packers need, especially when traveling to a hostile road environment to face a stingy Eagles defense. But even at less than 100 percent, he undoubtedly gives Green Bay the best chance of pulling off an upset in Philadelphia.
In his first taste of postseason action last year, Love led the seventh-seeded Packers to a shocking first-round victory over the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys. Against all odds, Green Bay became the youngest team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to win a playoff game.
While Love's situation remains worth monitoring, it doesn't seem like an overly concerning ailment that will prevent him from taking the field in Philly.