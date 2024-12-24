Packers avoid worst case scenario with incredible Christian Watson injury update
Christian Watson's knee injury was the Green Bay Packers' only blemish in their 34-0 drubbing of the Saints on Monday night. His early exit had head coach Matt LaFleur and everyone in Green Bay very worried heading into additional medical testing on Tuesday.
The good news for Packers fans is that they can now take a collective sigh of relief. Watson has been diagnosed with a knee bruise and it's possible that he will recover in time to play against the Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Watson avoiding any structural damage is a huge relief for the franchise as they close in on the playoffs.
Christian Watson dealing with bone bruise, could play in Packers' Week 17 game vs. Vikings
Expect the organization to treat Watson's injury with caution for the rest of the regular season. It would be nice to have him against Minnesota but it's going to be difficult for the Packers to meaningfully improve their playoff seeding before the postseason begins. It might make the most sense to keep Watson on the sidelines until the team enters the do-or-die portion of their season.
Watson is not a classic No. 1 wide receiver, but he is an integral part of what the Packers like to do with their wide receiver group. Romeo Doubs is the physical pass-catcher who works on the outside and makes tough catches. He needs Watson on the other side of the format to threaten opposing secondaries with his ability to make catches behind the safeties.
Jordan Love may be the biggest winner with Watson's positive injury news. He's a quarterback who thrives on taking deep shots to produce explosive plays. Watson is arguably his best deep threat. Love would not have enjoyed the ideal amount of space required to succeed without Watson's speed to loosen up opposing defenses.
The bottom line is that the Packers dodged a bullet with Watson's injury diagnosis. He is a key part of their offense and now they can count on him to be a meaningful part of their playoff gameplans.