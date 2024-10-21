Overreaction Monday: Packers best move of the offseason has nothing to do with Jordan Love
The Green Bay Packers have turned some heads this season and it has very little to do with their offense. Sure, it’s good to see Jordan Love back in action after suffering his knee injury in Week 1. But there’s more to like about this team.
Lurking in the background of a team trying to break through one of the league’s best divisions in 2024 is the Packers defense. They’ve quietly helped this team win five of the last six games. In the process they’ve forced the most turnovers of any team in the NFL this year.
So yeah, the Packers were smart to sign Jordan Love to a long-term contract as he’s been a welcomed rising star to replace Aaron Rodgers. But it’s time to start giving the defense some credit too. Specifically, Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur's defensive coordinator hire, Jeff Hafley.
How Jeff Hafley has turned around the Green Bay Packers defense in 2024
Along with adding Hafley to the coaching staff, one of their biggest additions was getting Xavier McKinney this offseason for the Packers. He leads the NFL with five interceptions, including picks in all but the last two game.
Because of that, the Packers rank first in turnovers forced and rank first in fumble loss. They also rank first in percentage of drives ending in a turnover.
Talk about a stingy defense.
Hafley said during a press conference ahead of the Packers’ game against the Houston Texans this past week that he emphasizes forcing turnovers. That’s his philosophy. And the rest of the Packers defense has honed in on that.
He said majority of that emphasis comes from their “ball meetings” that they have which is when they prioritize taking the ball away.
He added during that press conference that it’s not just saying they want to take the ball away, rather they are dedicating those entire meetings to finding ways to force turnovers each week.
And his addition to the Packers defense is probably the biggest reason why they’re as good at taking the ball away as any team in the league. That’s going to be key as the Packers try to contend for a division with two 5-1 teams, a Detroit team looking to return to the NFC Championship Game and a Minnesota franchise that has belief in Sam Darnold.