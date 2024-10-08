Packers could be the biggest winners of Jets firing Robert Saleh
By John Buhler
After getting from the New York Jets, there is a better opportunity out there for Robert Saleh than valet parking cars at Brian Kelly's next house party. Rather than work for his former Central Michigan boss, he can go work for his best friend in Titletown. That's right! Saleh was the best man at Matt LaFleur's wedding. Surely, the Green Bay Packers have a job for this former Central Michigan staffer.
When they were serving under Kelly at Central Michigan well over a decade ago, LaFleur and Saleh thought they were invited to Kelly's Christmas party as guests. Instead, they were asked to be there to valet park cars... Outside of asking DeShone Kizer to the football 40 times in a hurricane, this was probably the dumbest thing Kelly ever did, and he is a man who pretended to have a Southern accent!
So rather than schmooze and pander at Kelly's next Baton Rougian soiree over how good he is at almost pronouncing étouffée, I would take a shrimp poor boy sammich to go and see what LaFleur is up to in semi-rural Wisconsin. Firing Saleh was the latest dumbest thing Woody Johnson did. Thank goodness his great-grandfather namesake was so freaking good at the pharmaceutical game, bruh.
I would think an extra pair of eyes can help LaFleur and the Packers get on top of the deep NFC North.
Saleh could go anywhere he wants as a free man, but he won't go to Baton Rouge or Florham Park.
Robert Saleh should take a consulting job with the Green Bay Packers
Look. I don't think Saleh will ever be an NFL head coach again. He has that New York Jets stink on him. Not even a Heinz or Hunt's tomato bath could rid him of that stench. However, if the Packers do enough on the field to keep the shareholders at ease, Saleh could be a future defensive coordinator of theirs. LaFleur doesn't have the best job security, but he is better by comparison to Mike McCarthy.
Truth be told, there are plenty of branches stemming off the McVay/Shanahan coaching tree across the league. Saleh could resurface at any number of places in the coming weeks, months or year. Atlanta, Cincinnati, Houston, Los Angeles Rams, Miami, Minnesota, San Francisco and Washington are all franchise that are led by a man who either stems off this tree, or is very closely adjacent to it.
Right now, the Packers are fighting for their playoff lives through five weeks. They might be 3-2 on the year, but Minnesota is 5-0, Detroit is 3-1 and Chicago is 3-2 as well. Only the Rams, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants seem out of it in the NFC. Every game is precious, and again, an extra set of eyes could make a world of difference for the Packers. The question is if Saleh wants to go to Green Bay.
He has had a job in the NFL since 2005, so I would venture to guess he will find work here very soon.