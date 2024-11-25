Brian Gutekunst sorcery to beat Packers ultimate kryptonite is another win over Bears
If there's one thing you can traditionally bank on, it's Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst not being left out over his skis when it comes to free agency. He and the organization have made their bones drafting, developing and retaining. However, Gutekunst made somewhat of an exception in the 2024 offseason with two splashy additions.
Amid a light contract dispute with Aaron Jones, the Packers elected to move on and sign veteran Josh Jacobs to take over as the top running back on the depth chart. Meanwhile, with the secondary having underperformed for some time, Green Bay also spent big at safety by signing former Giants standout Xavier McKinney to a lucrative contract.
Those deals had already proven more than worthwhile for the Packers. But Sunday made them look even more genius.
Green Bay hosted their kryptonite on Sunday in Week 12, welcoming the San Francisco 49ers to Lambeau Field. While Green Bay won regular season meeting against their longstanding rivals in 2020 and 2021, the Niners got the best of them in both the 2021 and 2023 Divisional Round matchups.
That was not the case in Week 12.
Packers signing Josh Jacobs, Xavier McKinney is a win over 49ers and rival Bears
Granted, the 49ers were shorthanded with Brock Purdy out in Week 12 but, based on what Jacobs and McKinney were doing, it may not have matter. Two of the newest members of the Packers completely dominated rival San Francisco. Jacobs carried the load offensively, rushing 26 times for 106 yards and three of the team's five touchdowns on the day. McKinney, meanwhile, had two pass defenses as well as a clutch interception that he also returned for 48 yards.
Finding two pieces for Green Bay to seemingly start getting a leg up on a 49ers team that's had their number for the past few years is big in it's own right. But what really has to make Gutekunst and fans smile is that the Packers did so while also essentially besting the arch-rival Chicago Bears with these two additions.
Chicago was also in the market this past offseason for a running back and safety. They ultimately landed on D'Andre Swift and Kevin Byard, respectively, to push into those roles. And while Byard has continued to be a good player, it's hard to argue that he's had nearly the impact McKinney has for the Green Bay secondary. It's also no contest when comparing Swift's paltry contributions to Jacobs.
Whether it's been the draft, the Jordan Love pick singularly, his development of players or now his free agency moves, there's a good chance Gutekunst is dabbling in some sort of sorcery. Packers fans won't be complaining, though, because that devil magic is just helping the team stack up wins, whether on the field or in a more ethereal sense of the franchise's rivalries.