Packers can’t pass on one player with No. 23 pick for obvious reasons
Jaire Alexander's inability to stay on the field has plagued the Green Bay Packers during the past two seasons. It's time for Green Bay to move on from the talented, but often injured cornerback. The most efficient way for GM Brian Gutekunst to do that is with the team's first-round draft pick.
Will Johnson is widely regarded as the No. 1 cornerback in this year's draft class but the odds favor him being off the board when Green Bay goes on the clock at No. 23. There is, however, a strong chance that the Packers will have an opportunity to nab the players they believe is the No. 2 corner.
Some fans might want to see Texas corner Jahdae Barron be the team's choice. He is a nice prospect who has a good chance to emerge as a solid No. 2 corner early in his pro career. Green Bay should be shooting for a player with more star potential. That's why former ECU standout Shavon Revel is the corner they cannot pass up at No. 23.
Shavon Revel is the obvious Packers pick at No. 23 in the 2025 NFL Draft
The Athletic have Revel as their No. 32 prospect but their ranking is influenced by the fact that Revel tore his ACL last year and might not be fully ready for training camp. If healthy, Revel has the physical tools required to challenge Johnson as the top-rated corner in this year's class.
Revel is a perfect fit for what the Packers typically look for in their starting cornerbacks. He checks in at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds which is an outstanding height-weight combo for an outsider corner in the modern NFL. Revel also has excellent speed that allows him to make up for any mistakes he might make in coverage.
The ideal offseason plan for the Packers at cornerback is to sign a veteran who can step right in for Alexander while they get a rookie with more upside up to speed. Bringing back Rasul Douglas and drafting Shavon Revel would be a dream outcome for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. The Packers should spring to the podium if Revel is still on the board when they make the 23rd pick.