Packers vs. Cardinals: Odds, predictions, stats and betting trends for Week 6
The Packers dispatched the Rams in Week 5 to get their record back over .500 . If they want to get back in the race to win the NFC North they'll need to extend their winning streak by knocking off the Cardinals at home on Sunday.
Arizona comes into the matchup riding high off a one-point thrilling win over the 49ers. Kyler Murray looks to be playing the best football of his career which is a major concern for a Packers defense that's struggled to generate pressure all year long.
The Packers will also fancy their chances of moving the football against an Arizona defense that's struggling to stop anyone this year. Quarterback Jordan Love looked to be all the way back in Los Angeles and should be in line for a big game against the home fans on Sunday afternoon.
Packers vs. Cardinals: What you need to know
As important as Love is to Green Bay's offensive success, the Packers' running game could be more important in Week 6. It's going up against a Cardinals' rush defense that ranks 28th in the NFL. Expect to see a lot of Josh Jacobs early and often in this game as a result.
Once the run game gets going then the Packers will look to take deep shots down the field for scores. Jayden Reed has been the team's most explosive pass-catcher in the early going. The Cardinals cannot afford to forget about tight end Tucker Kraft. He reeled in two touchdown catches against the Rams last week that went a long way toward putting the game out of reach.
The Packers have balance on defense which means the Cardinals don't have an obvious weak point to attack. One favorable match-up for Arizona will be to get Murray out on the perimeter against Green Bay's edge-rushing group. Murray has the sort of speed and elusiveness that should allow him to pick up first downs with his feet and potentially make deep throws outside the pocket.
Arizona must be careful not to pin all of their offensive hopes on Murray's ability to make plays off script. Establishing a ground threat would do wonders to open up the Cardinals' offensive playbook. The Packers know that and might try to stack the box early in this game to prevent Arizona from getting off to a fast start.
How to watch Packers vs. Cardinals live
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 13
- Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern
- Site: Lambeau Field
- City: Green Bay, WI
- TV/Streaming: FOX, Sling TV, Fubo TV and other streaming services
Latest game odds for Packers vs. Cardinals in Week 6
The latest odds as of Friday via FanDuel:
- Money line: GB -255 ARI +210
- Spread: FB -4.5, ARI +4.5
- Total: Over/Under 47.5
Packers vs. Cardinals team stats and betting trends
- The Packers are 3-2 ATS and 3-2 as the over on the season.
- The Cardinals are also 3-2 ATS and 3-2 as the over on the year.
- The Packers are 1-2 in Jordan Love's three starts.
- The Cardinals are 2-0 ATS as road underdogs.
- The Packers are 0-1 ATS as home favorites.
Player news and injuries
- Packers – Devonte Wyatt (Questionable)
- Packers – Christian Watson (Questionable)
- Packers – Zach Tom (Questionable)
- Packers – Jaire Alexander (Questionable)
- Packers – Jordan Morgan (Questionable)
- Packers – Elgton Jenkins (Questionable)
- Packers – Edgerrin Cooper (Questionable)
- Cardinals – Matt Prater (Questionable)
- Cardinals – Kelvin Beachum (Questionable)