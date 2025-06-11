Packers' CB fix after cutting Jaire Alexander makes zero football sense

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers finally brought the Jaire Alexander saga to an end by cutting ties with their star cornerback. This wasn’t exactly shocking, as rumors had been swirling all offseason that the Packers and Alexander were heading toward a breakup, whether through a trade or a straight-up release.

The issue for Green Bay was never Alexander’s talent. When healthy, he’s been one of the top corners in the league, with two Pro Bowl nods and a pair of second-team All-Pro selections. The real problem? Availability. Over the past two seasons, Jaire’s only played in seven games each year. And if they're trying to make a Super Bowl run, the Packers can’t afford to keep waiting and hoping a guy stays healthy.

To make things more complicated, Alexander was still under contract through 2027. But with the cornerback market getting reset by recent deals for guys like Jaycee Horn and Derek Stingley Jr., the Packers probably didn’t want to get stuck overpaying someone who might not even be on the field.

And it’s not just Jaire they’ve lost, Eric Stokes also left this offseason. So now, the Packers' cornerback room has basically been gutted. You’d think Green Bay would’ve made a big move by signing a top free agent, taking a swing at a trade, or at least drafting someone early. But so far, outside of bringing in former Raider Nate Hobbs, they’ve barely done anything.

Is Bo Melton the Packers' solution to CB void?

Things have gotten so thin at cornerback that the Packers are now trying out wide receivers at the position. Yes, seriously. Travis Hunter might have some competition, because Bo Melton has reportedly been taking snaps at corner during mini-camp, per reporters at Packers OTAs.

The Packers solution at cornerback is… Bo Melton?!?! He’s out working with the CB group.



With Micah Robinson & Kalen King out today, and with the release of Jaire - CB is very thin.

This caught just about everyone off guard. Bo’s never played corner in the NFL—or in college. He’s been a wide receiver his whole career. So why the switch?

Head coach Matt LaFleur tried to explain the move.

"We just thought that if there is somebody that can potentially do both, he would be that guy, I think a lot of it is just from his production on teams and just his ability to make plays on teams," said LaFleur, h/t NFL.com.

LaFleur praised Melton’s athleticism, effort, and the tackles he’s made on special teams. It sounds like the staff sees raw potential and is just throwing things at the wall to see what sticks.

But let’s be real: this is not the kind of experiment a contender should be running in June.

The Packers are supposed to be Super Bowl hopefuls. They made the playoffs last year and gave the Philadelphia Eagles a real fight in the Wild Card round. So, how are we here, midway through the offseason, and their best plan at corner is converting a backup receiver?

It’s not as if the front office didn’t see this coming. They were aware that Alexander might be leaving. Yet, they waited until the seventh round to draft a cornerback. Instead, they focused their early picks on two wide receivers and three defensive linemen. Had even one of those picks been a corner, they'd be in a much better position.

There are real CB options out there for Packers

If Green Bay is serious about competing, it’s time to stop experimenting and sign a legit corner. There are still solid veterans available. Guys like Stephon Gilmore, Asante Samuel Jr., Mike Hilton, or even a reunion with Rasul Douglas could make a difference. Any of them would bring experience, leadership, and, most importantly, actual cornerback skills.

And if the Packers want to swing big, there’s one name that makes a ton of sense: Jalen Ramsey. The Dolphins have reportedly been exploring trade options for him since before the draft. Adding Ramsey to this defense would instantly fix the secondary, and at this point in his career, he probably wouldn’t cost more than a Day 2 pick in 2026. For a team trying to win now, that’s more than worth it.

Whatever route the Packers choose, they need to get serious and fast. They play in a division stacked with elite receivers like Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and DJ Moore, who torch defenses on the regular. Green Bay has a window to make a real run this year, but that’s going to slam shut if Bo Melton ends up getting burned every Sunday at cornerback.