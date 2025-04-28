Packers’ cold response to Jordan Love standing up for Jaire Alexander is telling

Jordan Love has a powerful voice inside the Green Bay Packers' organization, but he doesn't have final say on personnel matters. That's why the team is expected to cut ties with Jaire Alexander in the coming days, despite their star quarterback's words of support for the high-priced cornerback.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that the Packers are "still in the market" to trade Alexander in the aftermath of the 2025 NFL Draft. GM Brian Gutekunst is working hard to get something in return for his first-ever draft pick. The $17 million Alexander is owed next season continues to be a major obstacle in finding a deal for the former Pro Bowl cornerback.

Some NFL observers might have seen the results of the Packers' 2025 Draft class as a sign they'd reversed course on Alexander. The team did not draft a defensive back until taking Tulane cornerback Micah Robinson in Round 7. He may carve out a long career in the NFL but the chances of him making an impact on the outside as a rookie starter are minimal.

Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon are currently slated to be the team's starters at outside cornerback. Free agent signing Nate Hobbs could also factor into that equation but he is better suited to play inside as a nickel. The franchise could look to supplement their options on the outside, but it's unclear who might be available on the trade market after the draft.

There is still time for the relationship between Alexander and the Packers to be repaired, but it might require Love speaking out for him with more intensity. The franchise signal-caller spoke in favor of his teammate last week but stopped short of exerting Joe Burrow level pressure on his front office. That might be the only thing left that can extend Alesander's tenure with the team that drafted him.

Any team interested in swinging a deal for him will need to be convinced that his injury situation will improve. Alexander has only managed to play seven games during each of his last two seasons in Green Bay. The uncertainty surrounding his availability in last year's playoffs seemed to really perplex head coach Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff.

As it stands, Alexander remains one of the biggest names left on the NFL trade market. Any team looking to take a big swing at cornerback will kick the tires on the injury-riddled veteran.