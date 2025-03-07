This Packers-Seahawks trade would force Seattle to give Green Bay its WR1

The Green Bay Packers have a franchise quarterback in Jordan Love, who specializes in throwing deep routes that give his wide receivers chances to make big plays. The problem in Green is that they lack the true dominant outside wideout who can best take advantage of those route concepts.

That's why GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff are right in the thick of trade talks with the Seahawks regarding the future of D.K. Metcalf. The immensely talented pass-catcher has been given permission to seek a trade and Green Bay has concrete interest in his services.

Right now, the Packers, Raiders and Panthers stand out as the three teams most interested in engaging Seattle in trade talks. The Seahawks opening asking price for Metcalf is a first-round pick and an additional third-rounder. It's safe to assume they'll need to drop that asking price if they want to get a deal done.

But Mike Garafolo of NFL Network confirmed that the Packers are indeed interested.

Metcalf's fit within Matt LaFleur's offense is obvious. He can be deployed on the outside and given the freedom to run vertical routes down the field with high frequency. Metcalf struggles when he's asked to do intricate route-running. Conversely, he excels when he's given the latitude to sprint down the field and outjump opposing defensive backs for big plays.

The fact that Metcalf will be looking for a lucrative new contract from the team that acquires him in a trade adds an extra level of complexity for the Packers. They aren't opposed to spending big money at receiver this offseason, but that might limit the franchise's ability to fill vacancies at edge rusher and/or cornerback in free agency.

Packers DK Metcalf trade package to get their WR1 from Seattle

The big question here is whether or not the Packers and Seahawks can get together on trade compensation that makes sense for both sides. Seattle's initial ask is laughable. It's unclear how much they're willing to give to grant Metcalf his request to play elsehwere in 2025.

The Packers are not going to give up a first-round pick for a player they will need to pay over $25 million per season in free agency. That immediately knocks Seattle down to start considering accepting a second-round pick in the deal.

Green Bay will push back by offering something less in the 2025 draft. The Seahawks can counter by delaying the pick an additional season to sweeten the deal for the Packers. In exchange, they'll receive a guaranteed third-round pick in 2026 that can be improved to a Round 2 selection if some slight performance-based metrics are reached.

Seahawks fans won't love having to be patient to receive the draft compensation but this pick could become invaluable if Seattle wants to hit the reset button in the offseason. An extra second-round pick could help them land a premium quarterback prospect in the 2026 draft.

For the Packers, this move finally gives them a big-play threat on the outside that can strike fear into the hearts of opposing secondaries. If Metcalf can improve his focus there's no reason he can't turn into a legitimate No. 1 NFL receiver in Green Bay.