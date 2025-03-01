Packers ideal WR trade could be thwarted by surprise suitor, past relationship

The Green Bay Packers are on the hunt to land a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver this offseason. Seahawks' star DK Metcalf is one pass catcher who fits that description perfectly. Unfortunately for GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff, their chances of landing the physical wideout in a trade are starting to decrease.

Sources tell Karen Guregian and Chris Mason at MassLive that the Raiders are the favorites to land Metcalf if Seattle decides to move him in the coming weeks. The logic behind that transaction is simple. Metcalf moving to Las Vegas would allow him to reunite with former head coach Pete Carroll.

Of course, the new regime in Seattle is under no obligation to do their former head man a favor. If the Packers are willing to make the highest offer they should win the race to acquire Metcalf. At the very least, Green Bay should reach out to the Seahawks to see what it might take to bring in the physical wideout.

Raiders threaten Packers attempt to score DK Metcalf trade

It's hard to overstate what a great fit Metcalf would be within the comfortable ecosystem of Matt LaFleur's offense. The Packers want to take advantage of Love's ability to throw deep routes with precision as often as possible in 2025. Green Bay did not have a true deep threat capable of activating Love's greatest strength. That issue did prevent the Packers from making the deep postseason run they believed was possible.

Metcalf could also help the Raiders but the uncertainty they face at the quarterback position should stop them from paying top-dollar for a No. 1 wideout like Metcalf. They need to save as many resources as possible to make sure they can find a quality signal-caller in the next year or two. They would love to land that player this offseason but Matthew Stafford's recent decision to stay with the Rams puts them in a tough spot.

If the Seahawks do decide to listen to offers for Metcalf this offseason then the Packers should be right in the mix to land him. He might prefer to reunite with Carroll, but it's not his decision. Green Bay should not give up hope when it comes to landing one of their ideal trade targets.