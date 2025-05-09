Packers draft steal already pushing for bigger role than fans expect

The Green Bay Packers have not been afraid to spend premium draft picks on edge rushers in an effort to add juice to their front-seven. This year, they waited until Round 4 to infuse talent to their defensive line. The franchise wants to see former Texas standout Barryn Sorrell step in and make an immediate impact as a rookie.

Rashan Gary is entrenched as a starter at one of coordinator Jeff Hafley's defensive end spots. The spot opposite him on the defensive line will be up for grabs during the preseason. Former first round pick Lukas Van Ness might be the favorite to win that battle but he hasn't done enough as a pro to feel comfortable with his spot on the depth chart.

Why Barryn Sorrell could land a large role in Packers defense

Sorrell does not have elite size or length for his position but he made up for those deficiencies with excellent technique and feel during his collegiate career. He posted a 4.68 40-yard dash at the combine which confirmed the above-average speed he played with for the Longhorns defense. His lack of elite athletic traits is why the Packers were able to land him on Day Three of the draft.

A reasonable expectation for Sorrell as a rookie would be to see him carve out meaningful snaps in obvious passing situations. He should be able to trouble opposing tackles with his variety of pass rushing moves on the perimeter. His lack of power will make him susceptible to elite offensive lineman who are able to get their hands on him. That's why keeping him out of obvious run downs should be a priority for the Packers' coaching staff.

It is easy to envision a scenario where Van Ness and Sorrell form a productive partnership duo in 2025. Van Ness has the size and motor required to hold up against the run on early downs. Sorrell can fill a niche role as a situational pass rusher behind him on the depth chart. That isn't Sorrell's long-term ceiling but it could be the best outcome for him as he makes his transition to life in the NFL.

The Packers need their pass rush to improve this year if they are going to close the gap on the Lions atop the NFC North standings. Sorrell can't transform the complexion of the team's pass rush but he can give it a meaningful jolt. That jolt could be enough to power Green Bay to a deep postseason run.