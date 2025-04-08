Packers draft visit would give fans exactly what they've been asking for

After decades of success with Hall of Fame quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers have high expectations for quarterback Jordan Love in his third starting season.

The young quarterback experienced some turbulence in his two years as the starting quarterback, but there’s a glaring discrepancy between his offense and the offenses of his predecessors — Love’s receiving corps isn’t nearly as talented as the arsenal of weapons that were provided to Favre and Rodgers.

The Packers have a slew of young wide receivers who were expected to blossom into premier options for Love last season, but none of them stepped up to provide him with a consistent threat. If Green Bay wants Love to follow in the footsteps of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, they’ll need to find him his own Sterling Sharpe or Davante Adams.

Packers could finally draft a wide receiver in the first round

The Packers hosted Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka for a pre-draft visit on Monday and Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Egbuka is considered to be one of the top wide receiver prospects available in the 2025 NFL Draft. He trails only Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden in consensus rankings, but all three are expected to be selected in the first round.

Green Bay currently holds the No. 23 overall pick in this year’s draft, which could put them in competition with other wideout-needy teams. The Denver Broncos could consider drafting a wide receiver at No. 20 overall, as could the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 22 overall.

Egbuka earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and third-team All-Big Ten honors in the past two seasons. During Ohio’s run to the national championship in 2024, the 22-year-old finished with 81 receptions for 1,011 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Drafting a top wide receiver would likely be a celebrated decision by both the fanbase and the players. Even Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been vocal about Green Bay’s need for “a real wide receiver” who is a “proven No. 1” option. Jacobs was Green Bay’s best offensive weapon in his first year with the team, producing 1,329 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Still, the Packers are clearly not a fan of selecting wide receivers in the first round. The last perimeter weapon they selected in the first round was Florida State wide receiver Javon Walker in the 2002 NFL Draft. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst could be looking to end that streak this offseason.