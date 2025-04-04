Packers fans won't be happy as Brian Gutekunst hints at Green Bay's draft plans

Fans of the Green Bay Packers who want their favorite team to land an edge rusher with one of their premium picks in the 2025 NFL Draft need to hope that GM Brian Gutekunst's latest comments are a smoke screen. The franchise's top-ranked front office executive is telling anyone who will listen that his front office won't be pressured into reaching to fill their void at defensive end.

On one hand, that's exactly what the Packers' GM should say if he wants to target an edge rusher in Round 1. Declaring his intentions to focus on a specific group of prospects would be a great way for Gutekunst to make sure all of them are off the board before he goes on the clock.

The other alternative represents a much darker forecast for the Packers' faithful. If Gutekunst truly believes that internal improvement from guys on the roster can solve the team's issues at edge rusher then he is out of touch with reality. Rashan Gary is a solid presence on one side of coordinator Jeff Hafley's defensive front but the team desperately needs to add a true pass rushing threat to play on the other side of the line.

Brian Gutekunst doesn’t feel need to “go chase” pass rushers:



“We can do everything we need to do from the players we have on our roster right now. Because I think there’s a significant amount of improvement from those guys, not only Year 2 in the scheme, but individually.” pic.twitter.com/oxewjV5N0y — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) March 31, 2025

Packers fans have to hope Brian Gutekunst is playing mind games

The Packers could have filled that roster hole in free agency, but it does not appear they appreciated the cost of doing business with defensive ends who were available on the open market. That heaps pressure onto Green Bay's front office to finally land an above-average starter with one of their top picks in this year's draft.

None of that means the Packers have to use their Round 1 selection on the position. Gutekunst will have plenty of options when he goes on the clock with the No. 23 overall pick. A prospect like Mike Green, Shemar Stewart or James Pearce Jr. could be tempting if Green Bay wants to go that route. Otherwise, the depth of this year's draft class at the edge rusher position could help the team unearth a hidden gem in Round 2 or 3.

Despite Gutekunst's words to the contrary, it would still be a major surprise if the Packers didn't come out of this draft with at least one edge rusher capable of contributing as a rookie. After all, he only spoke out against reaching for an edge rusher. Using a valuable pick on one is still very much in play for Green Bay.