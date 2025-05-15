Packers fans just got the ultimate gift from Caleb Williams report

Green Bay Packers fans don't need a lot of ammunition to make fun of the Chicago Bears. They got pallets full on Thursday after a report dropped about Caleb Williams' draft process.

Williams did everything in his power to try to wiggle his way out of being drafted by the Bears, according to a new book by Seth Wickersham. In "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback" Wickersham details how the No. 1 overall pick even considered signing in the UFL rather than joining Chicago.

This is music to the ears of Packers fans. The Bears have pinned so much of their hopes on Williams, a quarterback who didn't want to touch them with a 10-foot pole.

Best Packers fan reactions to hilarious Caleb Williams report

You could hear the laughter coming out of Green Bay all the way down at Soldier Field.

The UFL angle was particularly amusing for many Packers fans. How desperate do you have to be to even think about playing at that level when you're a No. 1-level talent?

Adding to the giggle was the fact that the Bears have to deal with this story at all. Chicago was winning the offseason with growing excitement heading into OTAs. Then this story dropped, forcing Bears fans to simultaneously worry about and frantically defend their quarterback with all they've got.

Packers fans have had to go through their share of quarterback drama. However, they haven't really had to worry about the quarterback position since 1992. They've have unprecedented stability going from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love.

Meanwhile, the Bears' most stable period in that span was the seven years they rolled with Jay Cutler. In the 26 remaining seasons, they've had 17 different leading passers. Williams is the latest of them and he didn't like his odds of becoming just another number in a long line of failures. Packers fans love to see it.