Packers fans took a victory lap after Aaron Rodgers ruined Jets in record timing
By Mark Powell
The Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets just over a year ago, as the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback wanted a fresh start, while Brian Gutekunst planned to move forward with Jordan Love. The jury is still out on Love long term, though he's off to an impressive start, having led the Packers to the postseason already.
Green Bay received multiple draft picks for the former MVP, as well as a pick swap in the first round that year. The Jets were desperate for capable quarterback play, with Zach Wilson failing to live up to his own status as a top-5 pick. Unfortunately for Rodgers, his Jets career was delayed, as he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in his first game in 2023. This season, Rodgers has (at times) looked the part. Though mostly immobile, Rodgers is the best quarterback the Jets have featured behind center in years.
A 2-3 start leaves much to be desired for owner Woody Johnson, however, which is how we got to Tuesday morning. Johnson reportedly marched into Robert Saleh's office and fired him, point blank. While there are conflicting reports as to whether Saleh was actually escorted out by security, it says a lot about the Jets franchise that such rumors are believable in the first place.
Did Aaron Rodgers get Robert Saleh fired from Jets?
Aaron Rodgers didn't play a direct role in Saleh losing his job, and reports suggest he was as surprised as anyone by Johnson's actions. However, the pressure was also on Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett -- a good friend of Rodgers dating back to his Green Bay days -- leading some to insinuate that Rodgers...may have deflected some of that blame. Again, there is no paper trail linking Rodgers to Saleh, but this isn't exactly the first time he's turned up the heat on his head coach.
Each of those situations was different, of course, but you get the point. At various points in his career, Rodgers has been dissatisfied with Mike McCarthy, Matt LaFleur and now Saleh. As Daniel points out, Rodgers has more coach firings under his belt than playoff wins since 2018. That's not a great look.
Packers fans take a victory lap after Aaron Rodgers ruins Jets
The Packers have their own problems in the NFC North, with the Lions and surging Vikings all contending for the division crown. Early this week, however, they had a lot to celebrate. First, the Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. And now, Rodgers chase another coach out of the building. It's been a heck of a couple days.
Two things can be true at the same time. Aaron Rodgers is arguably the best Packers player of all-time, and he also has a short temper with head coaches, especially late in his career.
That doesn't mean he got Saleh fired.