Packers fans should already be watching these 5 NFL Draft prospects
Jordan Love and his current teammates are working hard to make sure the Packers earn a playoff bid that will give them a chance to make a Super Bowl run this season. General Manager Brian Gutekunst are already eyeing draft prospects who might help transform Green Bay's roster into perennial Super Bowl contenders.
As such, Packers fans who are counting down the hours until their favorite team takes on the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night might want to distract themselves by learning about college prospects who could join Green Bay next season. It is never too early to start evaluating collegiate stars who can turn into high-impact rookies.
The Packers will not head into the offseason with too many holes to fill but selecting any of these five players in Round 1 could help take the team to new heights. Green Bay fans should read on to start getting familiar with these talented prospects.
Packers draft prospect No. 1: Benjamin Morrison, Cornerback, Notre Dame
Jaire Alexander is theoretically the Packers' No. 1 cornerback this season but he's missed a lot of time due to injury. His recent health issues combine with his advancing age to make cornerback a significant need for Green Bay heading into the offseason.
Notre Dame standout Benjamin Morrison is a talented cornerback whose draft stock currently resides in the late first round where the Packers expect to be drafting. He won't play anymore due to a hip issue but he's put enough good play on film to solidify his status in the eyes of NFL scouts.
What Morrison lacks in elite physical tools he more than makes up for with his technique at the line of scrimmage. He possesses a unique ability to utilize his long arms to make plays on the ball in coverage. Selecting him in the first round and giving him an opportunity to learn from Alexander would help upgrade Green Bay's options at cornerback immediately.
Packers draft prospect No. 2: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
The Packers didn't choose to trade Preston Smith at the deadline due to an embarrassment of riches at the edge rusher position. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is still searching for the right combination of defensive ends to produce sufficient pressure to harass opposing quarterbacks.
That's why selecting an athletic edge like Mykel Williams late in Round 1 could make a lot of sense to Gutekunst and his front office. Williams is not the finished article at this stage of his career but he would give Green Bay another long, physical prospect to deploy on the edge.
The coaching staff will need to work with Williams to improve his quickness and technique, but he has the sort of violent hands that translate well to the NFL game. He may never be a superstar but he should be a good starter for a team that needs more productivity up front.
Packers draft prospect No. 3: Colston Loveland, Tight End, Michigan
Tyler Kraft is a decent starter at tight end for the Packers but he is not the sort of deep threat that keeps opposing defenses up at night. Adding Colston Loveland to the mix at tight end could help Jordan Love hit even more big plays down the seam in future years.
The six-foot-five Michigan standout is suffering from some inconsistent quarterback play this year, but he still is routinely the Wolverines' top target. Green Bay doesn't need him to soak up that kind of volume but they should not rule out the potential for a dynamic tight end to unlock a new aspect of their offense. Loveland isn't the best in-ilne blocker but his ability to get down the field should appeal to head coach Matt LaFleur and his offensive philosophy.
Packers draft prospect No. 4: Derrick Harmon, Defensive Tackle, Oregon
Derrick Harmon is not the classic edge rusher that many Packers fans are hoping their team will land this season. He still has the ability to wreck opposing offenses from his spot on the interior of the defensive line.
There is even a possibility that Harmon could eventually blossom into a power edge rusher that can operate in three-man fronts. Even if that doesn't happen, he can give Green Bay a lot more juice up front. Kenny Clark is a good run stuffer but he should come off the field on obvious passing downs. Harmon could step right in as a rookie and give Green Bay's defense a much more ferocious look when they try to rush the passer on the inside.
Packers draft prospect No. 5: James Pearce, Jr., Edge, Tennessee
If the Packers want to add a pure speed rusher to their roster then they need to cross their fingers and hope James Pearce, Jr. drops to their spot in the draft. He needs to add weight if he wants to be a three-down lineman at the next level, but there's no question he already possesses the speed to torment opposing offensive tackles.
In Green Bay, Pearce profiles as a guy who can stand up as an outside linebacker on early downs before kicking to defensive end on third down. He has the burst required to be a double-digit sack artist early on in his career. He may never round out into a guy that can standout as a run defender but there is little doubt he'll be a big-time sack artist. The Packers should run to the podium to draft him in Round 1 if he slides to their likely draft home in the 20s.