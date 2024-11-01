Packers fans won’t like Green Bay’s trade deadline plans but it’s a good thing
By Kinnu Singh
The Green Bay Packers are one of the most storied franchises in the NFL, and that prestige comes along with a traditional philosophy on team-building. The Packers have historically avoided the eye-popping free agency signings and high-risk trades that often dominate headlines each season. Instead, Green Bay has relied on building their roster through the NFL Draft and player development.
While it's not the most exciting approach, the philosophy produced solid results while the team was led by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay has consistently been one of the winningest teams in the league, and there's no reason for them to stray from their usual approach this season.
The rumor mill has been buzzing ahead of the trade deadline on November 5, and several teams have already made acquisitions to bolster their roster before the second half of the regular season commences. Don't expect the Packers to be one of them, however.
Packers are unlikely to make any trades before deadline
Green Bay broke from their typical routine with the splashy offseason acquisitions of running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney in free agency, but they're unlikely to participate in the midseason trade market, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that teams have expressed interest in acquiring defensive end Preston Smith and offensive tackle Andre Dillard, but Green Bay is unlikely to trade any of their depth pieces as they gear up to make a postseason run.
During the 2023 season, the Packers traded cornerback Rasul Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a third-round pick. The trade proved to be ill-advised for the Packers as Douglas went on to have a spectacular season for Buffalo. Green Bay had fallen to a 2-5 record at the time of the trade, and selling a depth piece for a third-round pick seemed to be a wise decision. This season, there's no reason for the Packers to start selling their valuable pieces.
The NFC North is shaping up to be the toughest division in the league this season, but Green Bay has an opportunity to gain pole position against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Both teams are entering the divisional matchup with six wins, but the Lions currently hold the top spot in the division due to their higher winning percentage. Detroit also has a 1-0 division record, while Green Bay is 0-1 in the division.
Even if the Packers lose their Week 9 matchup, they'll still hold a 6-3 record and have plenty of opportunities to surpass the Lions throughout the remainder of the season.