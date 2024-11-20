Packers have a problem after Jordan Love made the wrong kind of NFL history
Let’s do a quick look back at last season, when the 2020 first-round pick from Utah State finally became the Green Bay Packers' fulltime starting quarterback. Matt LaFleur’s team opened the season by losing six of their first nine games.
Young Jordan Love had his moments, but understandably made his share of mistakes. All told, the numbers were so-so at best. Love completed just 58.7 percent of his throws for a combined 2,009 yards and 14 scores, compared to 10 interceptions. He threw at last one touchdown pass in all but one outing, while being picked off in six of those contests.
Jordan Love has not picked up where he left off in 2023
Then came the turnaround. In his last 10 appearances, including a playoff split with the Cowboys and 49ers, Love hit on 69.8 percent of his passes for 2,616 yards and 23 TD passes. He was intercepted only three times, two of those coming in the divisional round loss at San Francisco.
So, what’s gone wrong in 2024? Love has missed two games due to injury, but that does not explain his season-long issues with turnovers. In eight contests, his completion percentage has slipped to 62.3. There have been 16 TD tosses, but Love is tied with Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith with a league-high 11 interceptions. Mahomes and Smith have each played 10 games.
Hence, this is quite the note from NFL Research:
“Jordan Love has been intercepted in all eight games he has played in 2024. He’s the first QB with one or more interception in each of his first eight games since the Broncos’ Case Keenum did it in 2018 and the first Packers QB to do that since Irv Comp in 1944. Love’s eight consecutive games with an INT is the longest streak at any point in a season(s) for a Packers QB since Brett Favre, who threw picks in 12 straight games from 2005-06.”
The Packers own a respectable 7-3 record, but it comes with a “but.” They are not only in third place, but two of their losses have come at home to their division rivals in Minnesota and Detroit. Does Love have it in him to put together a second-half surge similar to 2023?