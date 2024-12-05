Packers huge TNF matchup with rival Lions already looks disastrous
The Green Bay Packers got some frustrating news ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. They’ll be without a few key pieces, including Jaire Alexander and Romeo Doubs.
It’s a hit, particularly to the defense, that could be a big advantage to the Lions as they look to grab a stronger hold on their NFC North division lead. The Packers are well within the wild card race, but a win would keep Detroit at bay while also getting them closer to dethroning the Lions as the NFC North Kings.
Matt LaFleur and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will have their work cut out for them as they will have to scheme around missing their top defensive back. Fortunately, Xavier McKinney is in, who’s the team and NFL leader in interceptions with seven.
Packers are without key defensive back ahead of divisional clash with rival Lions
The good thing for the Packers is while missing Alexander could be key in how the Lions scheme for Thursday’s game, it was the rushing attack where Detroit had the advantage. That and some timely defensive plays.
The difference in this game is how well each team runs the ball as well as how the defenses defend the run. When they met a month ago in Lambeau, each team ran for over 120 yards. Detroit's lethal rushing attack with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery has been the bright spot for them this season.
For Green Bay it was Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson. With the Lions without three defensive lineman, that could be critical to how Green Bay looks to attack Detroit. Especially with Romeo Doubs out as well.
This game will come down to how well each team runs the ball and if the quarterback’s can protect the ball. Jordan Love had a costly interception the Lions returned for a touchdown that sealed the win.
And Jared Goff has had turnover problems this season as well. Either way, this is shaping up to be as big of a game as any. For Green Bay, they’ll have to get creative on defense without their top defensive back. Or it could cost them the game and potentially the division.