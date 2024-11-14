Packers injury report: 5 biggest question marks for Bears matchup
Every NFL team uses their bye week to help their players recover from injury. Green Bay's bye in Week 10 came at a particularly good time for head coach Matt LaFleur's squad. A number of players got a chance to recharge their bodies from the wear and tear associated with the grind of the regular season.
Some Packers had more work to do than the off week to get their bodies in shape to take on the Bears in Week 11. A handful of starters missed multiple games heading into the bye but have a chance to be passed fit to participate in Chicago.
Packers fans who want to know how their favorite team will line up on Sunday should keep a close eye on the following five stars in the leadup to the NFC North clash.
Packers injury update No. 1: Jordan Love
There is no more important player to Green Bay's chances of winning on Sunday than Jordan Love. He played in the Packers' last game but his mobility was clearly limited by a groin issue. That weakness allowed the Lions defense to rush him in the pocket with little regard for his ability to extend plays with his legs.
The news emanating from Green Bay about their starting quarterback's health is overwhelmingly positive this week. He has taken all of the first-team practice reps heading up to the Bears game which is a clear sign he'll be ready to go on Sunday.
The franchise still plans to list Love on the Injury Report all the way up to kickoff but it would be a major surprise if he doesn't start this game with zero limitations. The key for the Packers will be making sure he stays upright for the rest of the season. The team's hopes of making an extended postseason run will hinge on Love's ability to lead their offense down the stretch.
Packers injury update No. 2: Jaire Alexander
Green Bay's No. 1 cornerback Jaire Alexander missed the team's last game against Detroit with a knee injury. His absence forced Jeff Hafley and his coaching staff to give their cornerbacks more safety support than usual against Jared Goff and the Lions offense.
The good news for Packers fans is this week is that Alexander seems to be trending in the right direction to play against Chicago. According to Yahoo Sports, the veteran defensive back was a full participant in Green Bay's practice on Wednesday.
That should put Alexander in position to start against Chicago but it's possible the team will try to ease him back into action. Fans can expect to see him play a significant role in the scheme againt rookie Caleb Williams but he might get more rest than normal as the game goes on. It's key for the team to exercise caution with Alexander to make sure he is ready to play a key role for their defense during the second half of the regular season.
Packers injury update No. 3: Evan Williams
Evan Williams only entered the league as a fourth-round pick but he was playing like an All-Pro safety before suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Detroit loss. The fact that he was questionable heading into that game suggests the bye week should have been enough to help him achieve a full recovery.
His ability to wreak havoc near the line of scrimmage is a huge plus for Hafley's defensive gameplans. Williams is an ideal fit next to Xavier McKinney in the Green Bay secondary because he can permit him to roam free in center field on obvious passing downs.
Williams will likely see his name on the Injury Report this week but he's in line to get the starting nod against Chicago. If he's inactive again it is start for Green Bay fans to worry about their rookie defensive back.
Packers injury update No. 4: Josh Myers
Veteran center Josh Myers was listed as doubtful against Detroit before ultimately missing the game. His possible return to action would give Green Bay some valuable depth up front in future weeks.
The big question about Myers is whether or not he'll be able to reclaim his starting center spot. He was mediocre, at best, before going on the sidelines with a wrist injury. Elgton Jenkins has not covered himself in glory in Myers' absence but he has more upside as an interior blocker. The Packers want to get Myers back onto the field but it may just be as a backup if his peers on the offensive line stay healthy.
Packers injury update No. 5: MarShawn Lloyd
Packers fans desperate to see what rookie MarShawn Lloyd can do in the offensive backfield might get their first extended look at the rookie rusher soon. He's started to participate in practice this week which gives him a chance to suit up against the Bears.
The more likely scenario would be for the coaching staff to give him one more week to enjoy a full week of practice before giving him significant carries behind Josh Jacobs. Lloyd has the athleticism to give this offense a jolt of energy down the stretch. There's no reason for the Packers to jeopardize Lloyd's ability to do that by rushing him back one week early.
They've already waited a long time for him to make his mark. The Week 11 game against the Bears might just come seven days too early for the versatile back.