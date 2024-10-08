Packers injury report: Jaire Alexander, Jordan Love and the 5 biggest question marks for Week 6
Packers fans are feeling better about their season after scoring a key road victory over the Rams in Week 5. The win upped Green Bay's record to 3-2 and has them back on path towards playoff contention. Now the Packers are entering the meat of their regular season schedule which means they need to battle injuries to keep their momentum going.
The good news for Green Bay is they didn't exit the game in Los Angles with any new, significant injuries. Most of the question marks heading into Week 6 surround players who already were banged up heading into the Rams game. The absence of many new names on the injury report puts the Packers well ahead of many of their peers.
Head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff will still need to sweat out the status of several key players before they take on Arizona. Packers fans should keep a close eye on the following five players in practice this week.
Packers injury issue No. 1: Jordan Love
Jordan Love might not be back to full strength but it's not stopping him from leading the Packers offense. He's shown more than enough mobility and arm strength to keep Malik Willis on the bench for the forseeable future.
Green Bay needs him operating at maximum efficiency if they're going to outscore Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Other than a really bad decision that led to a pick-six against the Rams, Love looked to be back to his old self. His plus arm talent permits him to make throws that other NFL quarterbacks cannot afford to attempt. Love will be the Packers starter on Sunday unless he suffers a new injury in practice.
Packers injury issue No. 2: Jaire Alexander
News on the Jaire Alexander injury is not as good for the Packers. The veteran cornerback missed last week's game against the Rams and is questionable again this week. The only upside for Green Bay is that they don't believe his leg issues are anything too "significant."
None of that inspires any confidence that Alexander will be back to 100 percent on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley desperately needs his top cornerback to get back into the mix if he hopes to slow down Arizona's prolific aerial attack.
Alexander's timeline to return to action will depend on how much practice he's able to participate in this week. Every day he misses reduces his likelihood of playing against the Cardinals. Mark him down as questionable for now but his status should clear up in one direction or another later in the week.
Packers injury issue No. 3: Devonte Wyatt
The Packers have a significant injury to handle on their defensive front to go along with their challenges at cornerback. The ankle injury that knocked Devonte Wyatt out of Green Bay's divisional encounter with the Vikings is still bothering him as Week 6 approaches.
Similar to the case with Alexander, Wyatt's status should start to take form as the weak progresses. The Packers currently list him as questionable for Week 6 but they need him to show improved mobility before they give him the chance to chase Murray out of the pocket.
If Wyatt misses out, the Packers will turn to Karl Brooks again to reprise the pass-rushing role he played against the Rams. He isn't the complete defender that Wyatt is but his 1.5 sacks last week show that he's got a real nose for taking opposing quarterbacks to the ground.
Packers injury issue No. 4: Christian Watson
The Packers knew Christian Watson wasn't going to be able to go against the Rams, but his status is up in the air heading into this week. His return to the team's receiving corps would be a big boost to Love's ability to push the ball down the field.
Returning to action this week might also be crucial for Watson's hopes of increasing his target share with Love back at the controls of the offense. He has only been targeted eight times in four games on the young season. He did miss most of the Vikings game due to injury but his small target share does accurately illustrates how much of an afterthought he's been for the Packers offense this season.
Jayden Reed has clearly passed him on the wide receiver pecking order and Dontayvion Weeks is threatening to do the same. Watson needs to get back on the field as soon as possible to cement his status with the offense.
Packers injury issue No. 5: Jordan Morgan
There were hopes that Jordan Morgan could return to bolster Green Bay's offensive line against the Rams but he didn't progress far enough to make it onto the active roster. The hope is that he can recover enough to give the front a boost in Week 6.
Morgan's return to full health does not necessarily mean he's going to jump right back into the starting lineup. The unit has performed well without him. It is still fair to point out that Sean Rhyan has not done enough to seize the right guard spot. That's where Morgan can step right in and make a positive impact for the Packers.
At the very least, signs point to Morgan getting healthy enough to split time with Rhyan this week. That will help Green Bay's front stay fresher as they try to run the ball right at the Arizona defense. Morgan's return might not garner a lot of headlines but it's an issue LaFleur and his staff will be watching closely in practice this week.