Packers just made life even harder for young backup QB

Super Bowl contenders like the Green Bay Packers understand that competition at every position keeps their players sharp and operating at a high level. That is not going to make third-string quarterback Sean Clifford feel any better after seeing his team continue to add talent to their roster at his position.

The team signed undrafted free agent Taylor Elgersma earlier this week after he impressed the coaching staff during his tryout. The 6-foot-5 Canadian prospect may face an uphill battle to make the regular season roster, but his live arm gives him a solid chance of landing on someone's practice squad.

In isolation, that move would not have given Clifford a ton of stress. Most teams carry at least four quarterbacks into the preseason to make sure they have enough arms to work all of their receivers. The fact that the Packers followed the Elgersma signing up by working Will Rogers out this week is what should have Clifford worried about his standing with the franchise.

It's possible that Green Bay officials just see Rogers as a potential upgrade over Elgersma, but the more likely explanation is that they're working to establish a healthy competition for their No. 3 quarterback spot. Jordan Love is firmly entrenched as the team's starter. Malik Willis won multiple games in relief of Love last year, which means he will enter the regular season as his backup unless another team makes a big trade offer to acquire him.

The battle for the third spot should be something for Packers fans to watch as the preseason rolls along. It should not surprise anyone if Howard, or another signal-caller, is added to the mix before preseason workouts begin in earnest. Clifford has not done enough to prevent Green Bay's front office from investigating other developmental options. That gives unproven players like Elgersma or Howard the chance to unseat Clifford unless he shows GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff that he has the potential to become an above-average No. 2.

Fans outside Green Bay might not be interested in the team's No. 3 quarterback battle but it's an intriguing subplot for Packers fans heading into the 2025 campaign. Clifford should be on notice that his spot on the roster is far from guaranteed.