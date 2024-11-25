Packers DB fires huge shots at 49ers making excuses after blowout amid injuries
By Kinnu Singh
Over the past several years, the San Francisco 49ers have teetered between two extremes. Some years, they have been legitimate Super Bowl contenders. In other years, they have posted an abysmal record with an injury-riddled roster. The 2024 campaign appears to be falling in the latter category.
After an overtime loss in Super Bowl LVIII, there were high hopes that the team’s star-studded roster would finally be able to secure the franchise’s elusive sixth championship. The season has not gone as hoped, however.
San Francisco has only held a winning record for two weeks this season. They managed to climb back to a winning record after their bye in Week 9, but two consecutive losses have dropped them under .500 once again.
Packers cornerback doesn’t want to hear the 49ers’ injury excuses
The Green Bay Packers trounced the San Francisco 49ers in a 38-10 blowout on Sunday. Although Green Bay was expected to defeat the depleted Niners team, Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon still believes the Packers deserve credit for their dominant outing.
“It's the NFL,” Nixon told reporters, per The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “It's not an excuse. We didn't have our quarterback. We won three games, so we don't wanna hear that. We came to play. They should've came to play.”
Packers quarterback Jordan Love missed two games after he suffered a knee injury during the season opener, but Green Bay managed to win both games with backup quarterback Malik Willis. In those games, the Packers relied on a run-heavy approach to control the clock and move the chains. Still, that’s not comparable to the Niners, who were missing far more than just their quarterback.
The 49ers were playing without many of their key pieces, including starting quarterback Brock Purdy, three-time All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa. They have also been without wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who suffered a season-ending knee injury several weeks ago. Although star running back Christian McCaffrey returned to the lineup for the second consecutive game, he still seems to be knocking off some rust after missing the majority of the season.
Love echoed a nearly identical message after the game.
“It’s the NFL,” Love said. “They’ve got other good players. We’ve had injuries. Guys are banged up. You’ve got to go find a way to win, no matter who’s out there. It’s tough for them, but we’ll take the win.”
San Francisco turned the ball over three times, all three of which resulted in touchdowns for Green Bay. The Niners also committed nine penalties and allowed Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs to churn out 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
It’s understandable why the Packers would be so adamant about claiming a fair win. The Niners have been a postseason nightmare for Green Bay. Since 2013, the 49ers have dispatched the Packers in the playoffs on five different occasions. When the two teams clashed in the NFC Divisional Round last season, there was hope that the Packers would be able to overcome their troubles against San Francisco with their new franchise quarterback. Instead, Love suffered the same fate as former quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Green Bay likely won’t have to worry about facing the 49ers in the playoffs this year. San Francisco currently only has a 15 percent playoff probability, per NFL Next Gen Stats.