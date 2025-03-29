Packers’ latest NFL draft target would have Jordan Love living out Aaron Rodgers’ dream

The Green Bay Packers come off an 11-6 season and a playoff appearance. It was a two-game improvement from the previous year, when they rallied and grabbed a wild card berth. There was a playoff upset at Dallas, and a heartbreaking loss at San Francisco in the divisional round.

This past season ended quite differently. The team dropped its final three outings, including a first-round playoff loss to the Eagles at Philadelphia. General manager Brian Gutekunst has the 23rd overall pick in next month’s draft. Could the Pack finally end a much-discussed drought when it comes to a certain position?

Packers may have their eyes on Texas WR

NFL.com's Eric Edholm just released his second NFL mock draft. He has Gutekunst opting for University of Texas wideout Matthew Golden.

“With Christian Watson recovering from a January ACL tear, the Packers might want to add another deep threat, even if Golden wasn’t extensively used downfield at Texas. It’s well-documented that the Packers have not drafted a receiver in Round 1 since Javon Walker in 2002, but I won't be shocked if the run ends here.”

It certainly makes sense. Keeping up with the explosive Lions and Vikings in the NFC North is no easy task. In fact, it was a year of futility for Matt LaFleur’s team when it came to their division rivals. Green Bay was swept by Detroit and Minnesota, and lost their regular-season finale to the Bears at Lambeau Field.

It’s already been a fascinating offseason for the best division in the league in 2024. Dan Campbell’s Lions have a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, and the former (Ben Johnson) is now the new head coach in Chicago. The Vikings will have a new starting quarterback as Sam Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Meanwhile, giving quarterback Jordan Love another weapon may enable the Pack to sneak past the Lions and Vikings and capture the NFC North for the first time since Aaron Rodgers’s last NFL MVP campaign in 2021.