Packers vs Lions inactives: Week 9 injury report for NFC North clash
The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions this afternoon at 4:25 PM ET, arguably the most consequential and anticipated matchup of the week. Detroit (6-1) has claimed sole possession of first place in a competitive NFC North, but Green Bay (6-2) has a chance to vault into pole position with a victory in front of the Lambeau crowd.
Both teams have rather noteworthy injury reports going into the week, which is par for the course in Week 9 of the NFL season. We're almost to the halfway point, which means bumps and bruises are starting to pile up.
There isn't a more competitive division top to bottom than the NFC North right now. All four teams are above .500 with a viable path to first place. We know the Chicago Bears are destined to fall to the bottom, but Minnesota, Detroit, and Green Bay all profile as legitimate contenders. You could tell me any of them would represent the NFC in the Super Bowl and I'd probably believe you.
Detroit toppled Minnesota a couple weeks ago to claim first place. Now, the Lions get another test in the form of Green Bay's explosive offense. The Lions' defense is, uh, less than ideal, but that offense has outpaced the majority of competition. This should be a shootout for the ages.
Here are the inactives for both squads going into this afternoon.
Green Bay Packers inactives list
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Evan Williams
Safety
Hamstring
OUT
Jordan Love was the highlight of the Green Bay injury report this week, listed as questionable due to a recent groin injury, but the quarterback is expected to suit up on Sunday. That leaves Evan Williams as the only player who entered Sunday listed as 'out.' He suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Green Bay's Week 8 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Williams has appeared in all eight games to date for Green Bay, registering three starts. He has defended three passes and netted one interception this season to go along with 28 tackles.
Detroit Lions inactives list
Name
Position
Injury
Status
Brodric Martin
DL
Knee
OUT
Joshua Paschal
DL
Illness
OUT
Malcolm Rodriguez
LB
Ankle
OUT
Brodric Martin, limited to just three appearances this season with a knee injury, recently returned to practice after the Lions activated his 21-day evaluation window. He should be back from the injured reserve soon, but Martin needs to do some ramping up before he's put on the field in live action.
With Josh Paschal also out due to illness, the Lions' fickle defense with be especially shorthanded up front.
Malcolm Rodriguez, who has three starts in seven appearances this season with two sacks, will also be missing for Detroit.
It's also worth noting, of course, that DPOY candidate Aidan Hutchison is done for the season with a broken leg. The Lions' defense can't catch a break. Detroit typically wins games by scoring the most points, but it'll take a few stops to keep Jordan Love and the Packers at bay. Let's see if the Lions can make it happen.