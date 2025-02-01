Packers lose rising star assistant coach, who becomes new Jaguars DC
The Green Bay Packers are coming off an 11-6 season, two wins better than in 2023. It led to a second straight playoff appearance as the NFC North sent three teams to the postseason. Unfortunately for Packer Backers, there was a quick exit as the Pack fell at Philadelphia, 22-10, to the Super Bowl-bound Eagles in the wild card round.
As usual, teams changes from year to year. That includes coaches, and Matt LaFleur will now be without yet another important part of his staff from 2024.
Packers lose another valuable assistant
Last offseason, the Packers named former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley their newest defensive coordinator. That side of the ball has already seen two changes in terms of coaching. Defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich was let go by the club. Now linebackers coach/running game coordinator Anthony Campanile is leaving Green Bay to become Liam Coen’s defensive coordinator in Jacksonville.
Prior to joining the Packers this season, Campanile served as the Miami Dolphins’ linebackers coach for four seasons under both Brian Flores (2020-21) and Mike McDaniel (2022-23).
Earlier this season (via Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports), Hafley spoke highly of Campanile. “He's one of the best, most loyal people I've ever been around. He's one of the best football coaches I've ever been around. I'm glad, very glad that he's here. I think you guys (journalists) will enjoy him. More importantly, I think the players are gonna love him and that's really important as we build this staff.”
Now Campanile will be putting together his own staff in Jacksonville, a team in dire need of a defensive overhaul. Only the Carolina Panthers allowed more total yards per game in 2024, and no club gave up more yards through the air. The team forced a league-low nine turnovers as well. That’s quite a contrast from Green Bay, as the Packers totaled 31 takeaways in Hafley’s first season as defensive coordinator.
In mid-January, Packers’ quarterbacks coach announced his retirement. It’s safe to say that LaFleur’s coaching staff in 2025 will have a much different look.